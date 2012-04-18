Going Green Is Growing Important to Small Businesses

April 18, 2012 min read

Good news in time for Earth Day: An eco-friendly workplace is becoming a priority for many businesses.

That's according to a report based on the new Office Depot Small Business Index. It finds 61 percent of small businesses are actively trying to go greener and 70 percent anticipate becoming more environmentally conscious in the next two years.

The index is based on a monthly online survey of about 1,000 small- and midsize businesses in February.

The survey also found that recycling and reducing waste were the most popular ways to create a green workplace. Other practices include seeking out energy-efficient products and recycled products. At the top of the list: ink and toner cartridges, followed by paper products, cleaning chemicals, lighting and electronics.

But creating a green space does not come without challenges. One big concern for business owners is the cost and quality of products.

More about the survey in the infographic below: