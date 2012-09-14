Tying the Knot in Temecula Valley

September 14, 2012 5 min read

Beautiful Temecula Valley wine country comes as a pleasant surprise to many first time visitors. Located in an ideal spot (less than an hour’s drive from San Diego, Orange County and Palm Springs), the wine trails are easy to find, easy to follow and filled with picturesque wineries and inns -- perfect places to say “I do.”

Choosing to be married in Temecula Valley wine country is the easy part. The greater (and more fun) challenge is deciding precisely where. At nearly every bend, Temecula Valley wine country offers the bride and groom another compelling option -- one more winery sign that says “weddings.” Lovely manicured lawns, vine-covered arbors and knolls offering stunning sunset views all provide ideal settings for that special day. After scouting Temecula Valley’s 35,000 rolling acres, here are some of our favorite spots in which to tie the knot.

Callaway Vineyard & Winery

Temecula Valley’s very first winery sits on a hilltop presenting panoramic views and beautiful sunsets. Weddings are conducted on a designated wedding lawn. Receptions are held in a spectacular courtyard with panoramic sunset views over the Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards, or in the massive barrel room that lends itself to intimate parties and full-blown receptions of up to 250 people. callawaywinery.com

Monte De Oro

This magnificent winery provides exceptional wines and spectacular natural backdrops of the valley, mountain range, and vineyards for wedding ceremonies. Monte De Oro also offers four unique locations for rehearsal dinners including the breathtaking Main Tasting Room with a cathedral ceiling, two banquet rooms with vaulted barrel ceilings and access to a private patio, the barrel room with an intriguing glass ceiling, and an expansive outdoor patio with panoramic views. montedeoro.com

Inn at Churon Winery

This private vineyard château offers its Grand Gazebo surrounded by cascading waterfalls, setting the perfect stage for a wedding ceremony. Outside, there is a lawn terrace with sunset views. Inside, there are 24 luxurious guest rooms and an elegant wood-paneled grand lobby for regal wedding receptions. The inn caters to smaller weddings of 100 or less, and treats all overnight guests to a sumptuous gourmet breakfast the following morning. innatchuronwinery.com

Bel Vino Winery

Sitting atop a hill surrounded by undulating vineyards, this winery offers panoramic scenery from sunrise to sunset. Couples can choose from a variety of unique venues for a range of group sizes up to 250 including the Hilltop Garden Terrace, the rustic barrel room, the tasting room with bistro area, and the private tasting room. Gourmet menus from the on-site chef and detailed planning from the on-site event team create a compelling wedding package. belvinowinery.com

Mount Palomar Winery

This Italian Mediterranean-inspired winery features splendid options for wedding parties of up to 300, including La Bella Vista, offering a 360 degree panoramic view. Inside, a charming wine cave and barrel room provide intimate venues. The winery provides full wedding coordinating services and prides itself on enhancing the lives of its friends and guests. mountpalomar.com

Falkner Winery

Co-owner Loretta Falkner personally consults with each bride to determine what will best suit her wedding needs. The romantic and private grounds feature two options: a rustic, outdoor garden venue highlighted by magnificent sunsets; and The Pinnacle Restaurant, featuring panoramic views. Both offer exquisite fare prepared by the winery’s award-winning on-site restaurant and a professional staff who believes in flexibility. falknerwinery.com

South Coast Winery Resort & Spa

This is the region’s only wine country full-service spa—an ideal spot for wedding party pampering! This destination winery emanates Tuscan Italy from its authentic architecture to its vineyard-covered hills. There are 76 spacious, richly appointed villas on the property where the bridal couple and their guests can stay and relax between festivities. The 38-acre vineyard estate has venues for 40 to 500 guests. southcoastwinery.com

Ponte Vineyard Inn

The Ponte family name is not new to Temecula Valley wine country, but its spectacular inn just opened in the spring of 2012. Built just a short stroll from the winery, it provides many new options for weddings on the grounds. Accommodations include giant suites and rooms, a full-service restaurant, and a cellar bar that stays open late and serves spirits. A dedicated wedding staff helps with plans for weekend and weekday ceremonies. pontevineyardinn.com

Lorimar Winery and Vineyards

This winery was designed with the bride in mind, from the moment she steps foot on the 22-acre estate. One enters down a tree-lined drive to an open piazza filled with Tuscan-style charm. Wedding parties of up to 250 guests are given exclusive use of the winery and are invited to use the entire property as their own. Each wedding is individually planned, and the bride is allowed to use her own vendors if she likes. lorimarwinery.com

Wilson Creek Winery and Vineyards

The charming white wood wedding gazebo, concert stage, Champagne Ballroom, two barrel rooms, and the Garden View Terrace Room are all splendid options at this congenial family winery, which can accommodate up to 400 reception guests. A long list of menu options is available, along with a long list of creative touches like custom wine labels, custom-etched wine glasses, and cigars. wilsoncreekwinery.com

Inn at Europa Village

Recently renovated, this amiable inn rests atop five acres of beautiful grounds and vineyards. Emphasizing old world traditions and style, the inn has a dedicated Special Occasions Concierge to help with planning all weddings and receptions. The bride and groom, along with their wedding parties and guests, appreciate being able to stay on the ceremony grounds and wake to a gourmet breakfast prepared by the owners. europavillage.com

PHOTO CREDIT: The Photo Couple