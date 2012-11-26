Starting a Business

Crowdfunding Site Gives Startups and Small Businesses a Boost

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2012 issue of . Subscribe »
Molly Simons of Cake Notice used Smallknot to bring in some dough.
Molly Simons of Cake Notice used Smallknot to bring in some dough.
Photo© Raymond McCrea Jones

Allon and Sarah Azulai designed Kos Kaffe in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood to be the type of place that invites lingering. The coffee is roasted in-house, menu items are freshly prepared, and the vintage interior invites patrons to get comfortable--at least until the afternoon. That's when the sun bakes the storefront's plate-glass windows and sends customers scurrying out the door to escape the heat.

The Azulais knew they needed to install a retractable awning. The problem? The $5,000 expense. Allon Azulai says banks weren't interested in loaning money to the 6-month-old business, adding, "We could have gone into debt with a credit card, but we didn't want to."

Instead, the Azulais signed up with Smallknot, a crowdfunding platform tailored to independent businesses. Unlike Kickstarter and other platforms, where almost anyone can ask for money to finish a tofu cookbook or form a bagpipe orchestra, Smallknot, which launched earlier this year out of the TechStars incubator, approves only established small businesses and startups beyond the idea stage that need a minor financial boost. For some companies, it's money for building improvements or equipment; others have run campaigns to fund websites, buy vehicles or add new products.

Jay Lee, co-founder of Smallknot -- which serves businesses in New York City and Greenville, S.C., and aims to expand nationwide -- stresses that, in addition to benefiting entrepreneurs, the site gives communities a voice in local development. "Smallknot is a way for people to realize there are avenues and tools to finance businesses in their own neighborhoods, beyond just frequenting them," he says. "It shows them that they can have an impact on the types of businesses that define their community."

Most businesses on the site are seeking between $2,000 and $10,000. Smallknot typically takes 10 percent of funds raised (with undisclosed criteria that can reduce the fee). Like with Kickstarter, if a campaign doesn't reach its goal, Smallknot gets nothing.

Lee wants businesspeople to know that Smallknot isn't charity or a lifeline to keep failing mom-and-pops afloat. Investors expect to receive rewards for their cash, usually of equal or greater value than their investment.

One Smallknot user, Molly Simons, ran a campaign to raise $2,500 so her Greenville bakery, Cake Notice, could expand its retail options. She says that over her successful 30-day campaign she cajoled family, friends and loyal customers to chip in, rewarding them with six-packs of cupcakes and a tiered cake that served 75.

Kos Kaffe, which offered donors a coffee-of-the-month club and a three-course dinner, got the money for its awning. Azulai says customers, friends of friends and even out-of-state tourists donated to the cause. "It's a great way to bypass the banking system and find out who really cares about you," he says. "It's a healthy practice that helps your business and improves the community at the same time."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Don't Make These 5 Mistakes When Starting Your Next Business

Starting a Business

Starting a Business That People Need

Starting a Business

26 Questions to Help You Decide If a Late-in-Life Business Is Right for You