How the Internet Might Be Bad for Your Health (Infographic)

December 1, 2012

We all suspect that the internet is rotting us to the very core of our souls. But is it bad for our physical health as well?

That's the question Insurance.com explores in an infographic. The answer is a depressing, "Probably."

A couple highlights that speak to this slow decline in health:

As many as 10 percent of us are addicted to the internet.

Some internet addicts saw up to 20 percent brain shrinkage.

Internet overuse can be linked to eye strain and bad posture.

It also causes sleep deprivation, provides a forum for bullying and is a conduit for relationship stress.

So keep it up, internet lovers -- but keep it up safely, if you would.

