Marketing

No Marketing Budget? 3 Proven Strategies for Direct Selling

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
No Marketing Budget? 3 Proven Strategies for Direct Selling
Image credit: Shutterstock
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For all of the young entrepreneurs out there who dream of seeing their product or service on billboards and TV spots, first thing’s first: You need customers before you can even consider spending a cent on marketing.

For this reason, startups often reel in new business by way of direct selling. After all, you have to get people using your service before marketing it can be fully effective. Plus, a big component of marketing is bragging about who your client base already is.

So how do you do this? Here are three proven ways to get your products or services into the hands of people who you know will benefit from them:

1. Send emails from real people.
Email marketing can be an incredible tool for your direct-sales needs but it can also be a major waste of time. First, here’s what you shouldn’t do: Email selling is not about using an automated email marketing program and sleazy HTML emails. It’s also not about long sales pitches with affiliate URLS. And it’s certainly not about the ‘Spray and Pray’ method of SPAM marketing.

Related: How We Made $10,000 Using These 5 Content Marketing Tricks

So here’s what you should do: Direct selling via email should be done by a team of real people. They can of course use services like Amazon’s Simple Email Service, Mail Merge or software to aid in the sending of high volumes of emails.

But under no circumstances should there be traces of spam characteristics. For example, emails should be a couple of sentences at most. They should also be personalized, in plain text and ask for a brief chat with the recipient.

Too many sellers make the mistake of asking a potential customer to “marry them” on the first interaction, however. You must build rapport; you must show that you’re looking to deliver value to their lives and/or business. And as far as finding contact information goes, lose certain lists. If you’re selling your services to other professionals or businesses you can find almost all of your potential customers using LinkedIn, Jigsaw and Zoominfo.

2. Host webinars to boost interactivity and cull feedback.
Lots of folks are experimenting with live webinars. Akin to infomercials or live cooking demonstrations, this platform is similarly demonstrative. But note that today’s services for webinar creation like ClickWebinar and Cisco’s Webex allow for ever more audience participation, as well as provide tools for engaging viewers throughout the presentation.

Related: Want to Really Network? Stop Using Social Networks

This is a way to get your message in front of thousands of potential customers, all while making them come to your platform. This is also a great way to get real-time feedback about your services and watch engagement scores fluctuate as the presentation is delivered, knowing you can analyze them later. It’s more personal than email, but doesn’t put pressure on an individual to interact with you.

3. Give your product away.
For startups especially, it’s much easier to sell a free evaluation period for a service than it is to seal the deal on a long-term contract. Give your customers access to your service free of charge and utilize the opportunity to solicit their feedback. By crowd-sourcing ideas for your product or service from people already using it, you can make bolder bets that when they do begin to pay you can iterate on making the service even better.

People like non-commitment based services, and so should you. What you miss in conversions, you’ll make up in volume. If you’re a web service, offer a free trial. If you’re a coach, give complimentary coaching sessions and so on.

Related: Think Like Zuck: The Secrets to Facebook’s Success

No one gets paid right out of the gate. You’ve got to let people help you improve your product or your craft and only once you’ve got real sales can you consider marketing.

What’s your best low-cost sales/marketing tip? Let us know in the comments section.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

How to Get 5-Star Reviews on Upwork

Marketing

8 Technologies and How You Should Be Marketing With Them in 2020

Marketing

Now Is the Time to Partner With Your Customers