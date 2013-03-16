3 Tips for Maximizing YouTube's New Layout for Brand Channels

March 16, 2013 3 min read This story originally appeared on PR Daily

YouTube has released its new channel layout, YouTube One Channel. The updates give brands the opportunity to personalize and organize their page in ways that are very different from previous user capabilities. Here are three tips for handling the new changes and optimizing the new options available: 1. Create a welcome video.

The new YouTube One Channel enables businesses to upload a welcome video geared toward viewers who don't subscribe to the page. When making the welcome video, keep in mind that viewers don't enjoy advertisements and tend to engage more with videos that have a personal element. Also, try to keep the videos short, between roughly 30 seconds and a minute, although if your content is compelling enough, you can certainly exceed that limit. Here are some welcome video ideas in action from several large brands. Impromptu or "man-on-the-street" interviews. For example, Intel's "Mobile World Congress 2013: Out and About":

What the company means to employees. For example: "GE Employees: What We Do at GE":

A behind-the-scenes look at an important aspect of the company. For example, "Behind the Scenes Look at McDonald's Photo Shoot":