Technology

Yahoo Acquires Teen Entrepreneur's News Gathering App, Summly

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Yahoo Acquires Teen Entrepreneur's News Gathering App, Summly
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

It has been a wild few months for 17-year-old British developer Nick D’Aloisio. His news gathering app, Summly, reached 500,000 users in December. Three months later, the app has been acquired by Yahoo Inc., the tech giant announced today on its blog

As a result of the deal, D’Aloisio and the Summly team will join Yahoo and the Summly app will be shut down. Summly allows users to skim and share news quickly, in short summaries. In the coming weeks, "you will see the technology come to life throughout Yahoo!’s mobile experiences," Yahoo said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It's expected to close sometime during the second quarter, according to Yahoo.

D’Aloisio taught himself to code at age 12 and started developing iPhone apps in 2008. After launching Summly's news-summarization mobile app, D’Aloisio received widespread attention from media and investors. Actor Ashton Kutcher and Zynga founder Marc Pincus are among its early angel investors and advisors.

Rumors had circulated back in December that Yahoo was eyeing Summly for a potential acquisition. Last week, Yahoo aslo acquired recommendation app Jybe, which was co-founded by three former Yaahoo employees.

Related: The New Cool Kids: Teenage-App Developers
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab

Technology

These 5G Laptops Will Change the Way You Work

Technology

How to Automate Technology to Help Run Your Businesses