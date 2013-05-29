Like Twitter, Facebook Rolls Out Verified Pages

May 29, 2013 2 min read

If you've been on Facebook today, you might have noticed a small blue check mark next to the names of celebrities and businesses on timelines, in search results and elsewhere on the site. That's because the social networking giant today has released verified pages.

Much like Twitter's verified accounts, the goal is to allow users to find authentic accounts for high-profile people and businesses. If a person knows immediately that your Page represents your brand, the idea is that more people will like your page.

For now, verified pages are being reserved specifically for well-known public figures and other pages with large followings, Facebook says. These can include celebrities, journalists, government officials and popular brands. Facebook, however, did not say how large a following a page needs in order to qualify for verified status.

With Twitter, high-profile accounts can request verified status. Not so on Facebook. It says it is not accepting requests for verified status. So even if you think your company page is fantastic and you have a ton of amazing fans, for now you'll have to wait for Facebook to make that decision for you.

In the meantime, if you spot another page that you feel is impersonating your brand, you can report the fake account to Facebook.

