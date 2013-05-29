Marketing

Like Twitter, Facebook Rolls Out Verified Pages

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Like Twitter, Facebook Rolls Out Verified Pages
Image credit: newsroom.fb.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

If you've been on Facebook today, you might have noticed a small blue check mark next to the names of celebrities and businesses on timelines, in search results and elsewhere on the site. That's because the social networking giant today has released verified pages

Much like Twitter's verified accounts, the goal is to allow users to find authentic accounts for high-profile people and businesses. If a person knows immediately that your Page represents your brand, the idea is that more people will like your page.

For now, verified pages are being reserved specifically for well-known public figures and other pages with large followings, Facebook says. These can include celebrities, journalists, government officials and popular brands. Facebook, however, did not say how large a following a page needs in order to qualify for verified status.

With Twitter, high-profile accounts can request verified status. Not so on Facebook. It says it is not accepting requests for verified status. So even if you think your company page is fantastic and you have a ton of amazing fans, for now you'll have to wait for Facebook to make that decision for you.

In the meantime, if you spot another page that you feel is impersonating your brand, you can report the fake account to Facebook. 

Related: After Hacks, Twitter Updates Sign-In Security
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

Why You Must Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules

Marketing

How to Know If You're Producing Quality Content

Marketing

The 2 Things About Marketing That Never Change