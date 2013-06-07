Small-Business Stars of 2013: State Standouts

June 7, 2013 8 min read

Small-business owners, as a group, are generally well respected. But each year, one is highlighted by the U.S. Small Business Administration as small-business person of the year.

Criteria used to judge the candidates include product innovation, efforts to drive sales and create jobs, community involvement and overcoming adversity. The winner will be announced at the end of National Small Business Week, which runs from June 17 to June 21.

From beekeeper suppliers to nanoneedle manufacturers, here’s who is in the running.

Alabama

Ellen M. Didier, president of Red Sage Communications Inc.

Strategic marketing, branding, graphic design and website development.

Alaska

Doug Coon and Justin Herrin, owners of Young’s Gear LLC

Automotive parts and service business.

Arizona

John L. Stonecipher, president and CEO of Guidance Aviation Inc.

High-altitude flight school.

Arkansas

Charlott Adney, president of Advanced Aesthetics of Arkansas Inc.

Advanced skin care, including the sale of cosmetic products and laser treatments.

California

Michael “Jason” Ianni, president of M Bar C Construction

Design and install solar carports and canopies.

Colorado

Virginia McAllister, principal of Iron Horse Architects Inc.

Architecture development, design and construction.

Connecticut

Christopher R. Runyan, president of Runyan Enterprises LLC, does business as GameXChange

Franchises retail store that sells, purchases and trades new and used electronic gaming hardware, software and accessories.

Delaware

Coleman E. Bye III, president and owner of The Mercantile Press Inc.

The oldest printing company in Delaware, founded in 1871.

District of Columbia, Washington, D.C.

Tom. J. Loftus, president, founder and CEO of LS Technologies LLC

Full-service program management and technical support services firm, does work for the U.S. federal government and private commercial clients.

Florida

Steve Miller, founder and president of EPreward

Medical recycling services.

Georgia

Beth Cayce, founder and CEO of CaraVita Home Care

In-home personal care services for seniors; Caregiver Academy for family members to learn the skills necessary to care for loved ones.

Guam

Christopher F. Bejada, president and Director of Hospitality at Marianas Slingstone Inc., does business as PROA

Restaurant specializing in Chamorro cuisine native to Guam.

Hawaii

David Yogi Jr., P.E. and James K.P. Kwong, Ph.D., P.E., co-founders of Yogi Kwong Engineers LLC

Geotechnical engineering firm specializing in trenchless technology, which allows underground work on sewers and water mains in urban areas without having to reroute traffic patterns in the local community and in nearby water systems.

Idaho

Daniel B. Todd, president of Triple T Enterprise Inc., does business as Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill

Family-friendly restaurant serving pizza, pasta, salad, burgers and calzones.

Illinois

Saqib Nadeem, founder and CEO Paradise 4 Paws LLC

High-end 24-hour pet resort located at airports with free parking for pet parents.

Indiana

Daniel Dale Schmidtendorff, president and CEO of Communication Company of South Bend Inc.

Designs, installs and services safety, security and communication equipment such as fire alarms, clocks and intercoms.

Iowa

Charles B. “Chuck” Hammond Jr., president and CEO of Raining Rose Inc.

Producer of customized lip balm and other natural body care products.

Kansas

Randy and Darla Schaller, owners of Tree House Learning Center Inc.

Day-care business with live video streaming for parents and computers in every classroom to ensure kids grow to be fluent with technology.

Kentucky

Dr. Mehdi Yazdanpanah, CEO and founder of NaugaNeedles LLC

Manufactures silver-gallium nanoneedles, tiny rods approximately 1/1,000th of the thickness of a human hair, which are used in biomedical applications, sensors and tools for semiconductor manufacturers.

Louisiana

Vince P. Gremillion, president of RESTECH Information Services Inc.

Local provider of voice and data management services in New Orleans.

Maine

Matthew A. Qualey, president of Qualey Granite & Stone Fabrication LLC

Produces granite countertops for kitchens and baths and a full range of flooring tiles, has wholesale contracts with Lowes and Home Depot.

Maryland

Michael C. Sawyers, president of 7Delta Inc.

A service-disabled veteran-owned small business which provides information technology services for the Department of Defense and other U.S. government agencies.

Massachusetts

Scott Fallavollita, president of United Tool & Die Company Inc.

Manufacturer specializing in metal fabrication, machining and metal stamping.

Michigan

Douglas Hekman, president of Quincy Street Inc.

Produces pork products including dinner ham, breakfast sausage and pork loin with smokehouse technology.

Minnesota

Peter Kelsey, owner and baker at The New French Bakery

Gourmet bakery.

Mississippi

Jeff Good, president and managing director, and Dan Blumenthal, executive chef and partner at Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

Restaurant and ice cream scoop shop.

Missouri

Thomas H. Douglas, president JMARK Business Solutions Inc.

Provides technology consulting services for small-to-medium-sized businesses, focuses on full-service computer network care.

Montana

Joe Billion, president of J.C. Billion Inc.

Four automobile dealerships selling Chryslers, Dodges, GMs and Nissans.

New Hampshire

Jay McSharry, owner of Jumpin Jay’s Fish Café, Dos Amigos Burritos and Moxy

Seafood, Mexican and American Tapas restaurants.

New Jersey

Lucas Kovalcik and Timothy Walsh, owners of The Gravity Vault LLC

Indoor rock climbing gym.

New Mexico

Anthony R. Tenorio, CEO and chairman of Applied Technology Associates

Supplies precision measurement, sensing and controls devices to commercial and government clients.

New York

Louis J. DeMent, CEO and vice president of Giovanni Food Company

Manufactures pasta sauces since 1934, operates Italian-style restaurants.

North Carolina

Stephen T. Forrest, president; Sandra F. Forrest, secretary and treasurer; Shane R. Gebauer, chief operating officer of Brushy Mountain Bee Farm

Carries over 1,000 supply items for beekeepers.

North Dakota

Kari Warberg Block, CEO of Earth-Kind Inc.

Produces an earth-friendly, rodent-repellent made with biodegradable ingredients safe for children and pets.

Ohio

Karri Bass, founder and president of Illumination Research Inc.

Market research and strategy firm dedicated to helping businesses better understand their customers.

Oklahoma

Pam Fountain-Wilks, owner and president of Principal Technologies Inc.

Professional staffing in the information technology, engineering and accounting fields to government customers including the Federal Aviation Administration and Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

Oregon

Judith E. Huck, president Classique Floors Inc.

Sells and installs floor coverings for new home builders, restoration companies, homeowners and commercial construction clients.

Pennsylvania

Regina Broudy, president Clayton Kendall Inc.

Branded merchandise and decorated apparel provider.

Puerto Rico

José A. Irizarry, president Natalabriel Inc., does business as Centro Gomas del Oeste

Sells car tires, changes the oil and filter, lubricates automobile parts, and sells and services shock absorbers. His wife runs a school-supply store next door.

Rhode Island

Brenda Brock, founder, formulator and CEO of Farmaesthetics, also a former actress on the ABC-TV daytime drama One Life to Live

Creates, designs, produces and sells natural, herbal skincare products.

South Carolina

Noah Thomas Leask, president and CEO of Ishpi Information Technologies Inc., does business as ISHPI

Supports U.S. counter-terrorism efforts through information operations and intelligence support services for the U.S. Central Command and the Department of Homeland Security, among other clients.

South Dakota

Dwayne Klarenbeek, president of Midwest Mechanical Inc.

A plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and fire protection firm.

Tennessee

Hashem Merdad Hashemian, president and CEO of Analysis & Measurement Services Corporation

Process instrumentation, online condition monitoring of industrial equipment, predictive maintenance, development of automated test equipment and technical training, services all 104 nuclear power plants currently operating in the U.S., as well as some in Europe and Asia.

Texas

Ahmed Mashnoon, CEO; Mueen Akhter, CFO; Aziz Mansoor, president of Netbrands Media Corp.

Manufacturer and online retailer of promotional products and printed materials including wristbands, lanyards, tote bags, bottles, signs, stickers, pens, and more.

Utah

Roland J. Christensen, CEO of Applied Composite Technology Aerospace

Designs and sells carbon fiber prosthetic feet and knee parts internationally.

Vermont

Pete Johnson, president of Pete’s Greens

Certified organic four-season vegetable farm which utlizies moveable greenhouses.

Virginia

Jason Cohen, president ILM Corporation

Provides data entry, scanning, indexing and clerical services to large corporations, banks, universities and federal agencies.

Virgin Islands

Charles N. King Jr., president Delta Electric & Construction Co. Inc.

A minority-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, HUBZone-certified firm which restores electricity to homes after hurricanes and provides general construction services.

Washington

Jill Blankenship, CEO of Frontline Call Center

Provides call center support to customers via phone, online chat or email response.

West Virginia

Diane Lewis, founder and CEO of Action Facilities Management Inc.

Site management services, including security, janitorial and facilities management, serving both government and commercial contract services.

Wisconsin

Tom Nieman, owner Fromm Family Foods

Gourmet pet food.

Wyoming

Aaron Rodolph, president Rodolph Brothers Inc.

Full-service landscaping company specializing in mowing, irrigation, tree trimming, plant health care, lawn care and snow removal.

