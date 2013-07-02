Technology

Groupon Founder Turned Musician: Andrew Mason's 'Hardly Workin'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Groupon Founder Turned Musician: Andrew Mason's 'Hardly Workin'
Image credit: The Verge
Groupon Founder Andrew Mason
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

You could invest in startups. Travel the world. Form a nonprofit spearheading world change. Or you could launch a new startup. These are some of the things many entrepreneurs do after leaving the company they helped start.

Not Andrew Mason. The co-founder of daily deals site Groupon -- who was pushed out of the company in February -- has taken a slightly different route. Today, he has released "Hardly Workin,'" a collection of seven songs that he hopes other entrepreneurs and business types will not only buy but find inspirational.

"This album pulls some of the most important learnings from my years at the helm of one of the fastest growing businesses in history, and packages them as music," Mason wrote in a blog post announcing "Hardly Workin.'" "Executives, mid-level management, and front-line employees are all sure to find valuable takeaways."

Mason suggests that his songs can help inspire colleagues to be more productive and improve morale. "Try ending your next all-hands meeting with 'It's Up to Us,' for example," Mason wrote on his blog. "Or, having trouble communicating with a low-per/hi-po employee? A 'Thinkin' of You' note attached to a flash drive preloaded with 'My Door is Always Open' might be the catalyst you need for that transformational breakthrough."

Related: Groupon Founder Andrew Mason Out as CEO
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Zoom's Security Pile-on Caused a Lawsuit - Are Microsoft, Cisco and Others Next?

Technology

These 5G Laptops Will Change the Way You Work