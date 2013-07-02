Groupon Founder Turned Musician: Andrew Mason's 'Hardly Workin'

July 2, 2013 2 min read

You could invest in startups. Travel the world. Form a nonprofit spearheading world change. Or you could launch a new startup. These are some of the things many entrepreneurs do after leaving the company they helped start.

Not Andrew Mason. The co-founder of daily deals site Groupon -- who was pushed out of the company in February -- has taken a slightly different route. Today, he has released "Hardly Workin,'" a collection of seven songs that he hopes other entrepreneurs and business types will not only buy but find inspirational.

"This album pulls some of the most important learnings from my years at the helm of one of the fastest growing businesses in history, and packages them as music," Mason wrote in a blog post announcing "Hardly Workin.'" "Executives, mid-level management, and front-line employees are all sure to find valuable takeaways."

Mason suggests that his songs can help inspire colleagues to be more productive and improve morale. "Try ending your next all-hands meeting with 'It's Up to Us,' for example," Mason wrote on his blog. "Or, having trouble communicating with a low-per/hi-po employee? A 'Thinkin' of You' note attached to a flash drive preloaded with 'My Door is Always Open' might be the catalyst you need for that transformational breakthrough."

