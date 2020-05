7 Common Ways that Entrepreneurs Mess Up SEO

It's a losing bet because you're going head to head with the smartest engineers in the world. In the early days of search engines, it used to be very easy to game the system by spamming links repeatedly or littering a page with the keyword you're trying to rank for. I call this "tunnel vision SEO" because people tend to lock in on ranking for a small set of keywords and ignore everything else. If you can break out of this and look at things from a more strategic point of view, where you're aiming to create as much value as possible instead of trying to play games, you'll be on your way to SEO success. Let me just emphasize it again -- don't play games with search engines (and this is coming from someone that used to) -- it's just not worth it.Eric Siu, EricOSiu.com Follow @ericosiu