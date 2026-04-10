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Key Takeaways Succession planning is a vital, proactive process that protects a business’s value, ensures its continuity and secures the owner’s financial future.

Entrepreneurs should start by defining their personal and business goals and consult with trusted advisors to guide them in exploring and selecting an appropriate exit strategy.

A comprehensive succession plan must be a living document that details valuation, identifies potential successors and is regularly adjusted to remain relevant.

For many small to mid-sized business owners, their company is more than just a business — it’s a legacy built over years of dedication. When entrepreneurs step back, whether by choice or circumstance, having a clear succession plan in place is essential.

Many owners postpone succession planning, and according to the Bank of America 2025 Business Owner Report, 40% have yet to create a plan, which can negatively impact owners’ families, their individual financial futures and that of the business itself. A strong succession plan isn’t just paperwork; it’s a detailed guide that keeps things running smoothly, protects the company’s value and gives owners peace of mind.

The importance of early planning

It’s not a question of if a business owner will exit, but when. Transitions often happen more suddenly than planned, driven by anything from industry shifts to unforeseen health challenges.

Without a plan, the company risks losing key employees, declining in value or even shutting down. This not only threatens the owner’s financial returns but also impacts the well-being of employees and the trust of customers. Planning ahead puts entrepreneurs in the driver’s seat. It can reduce risks, making for a smoother, more controlled transition that protects investments and ensures the business remains stable.

A well-made succession plan also signals steady leadership and a strong organization, which can even make a business more valuable.

Define the vision

Business owners’ intentions for both their future and the future of their company are guiding lights for the succession planning process. Entrepreneurs should consider, “What are my personal goals? Where would I like to see the business in 10 years or 30 years? What would be an ideal time for me to step back or transition leadership?”

They should also consult with trusted advisors, such as bankers, accountants and attorneys, because cash flow, tax implications and estate planning are major factors when determining the best path forward. These advisors have likely worked with others in similar situations and can shed light on what they’ve seen work well. With these considerations in mind, owners can then start exploring the various exit strategies available to them.

Identify an exit strategy

When planning an exit, business owners have several paths to consider, each with its own benefits and challenges. Three common strategies include transferring the company to family, selling to existing management through a buyout or finding an outside buyer who may offer the highest financial return but could also bring significant cultural and strategic changes. Let’s take a closer look at them:

Sell or give the company to family: This is a popular option, especially if one or more relatives already work for the company and are strong successor candidates. This exit strategy should be coupled with leadership training, education and mentorship to ensure the chosen successor is capable, confident and respected. Pursue a management buyout (MBO): This is where an owner sells to other company leaders. These managers can be great candidates for ownership as they know the business well and may already have relationships with key partners or customers. Source an outside buyer: This avenue can offer the highest financial return, as outside buyers may be willing to pay a premium that family transfers or management buyouts typically cannot support. An outside buyer could be either a strategic buyer — an operating company that may integrate the company into its existing operations — or a financial buyer, such as a private equity firm focused on investment returns. While lucrative, this strategy can be emotionally challenging for owners and can completely change the company’s culture and strategy.

Beyond these, other transfer options include an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), where employees own shares through a trust, or liquidation, if there is no clear successor or limited resale value.

Choosing the right method ultimately depends on an owner’s goals for financial return, business continuity and legacy.

Build and maintain a plan

Once a preferred exit strategy is chosen, the next step is to create a detailed plan. This isn’t a document to file away for decades — it’s a living guide that evolves alongside the business and the market.

A succession plan should include current valuation details, such as operational assets, earnings, market position and growth potential. It should also reflect considerations for the company and owners’ taxes and estate plans. Equally important, the plan should clearly identify potential successors for key leadership positions.

Once a plan is in place, schedule regular reviews to keep it current. Revisit it at least annually, or after any major milestone or unexpected event, to assess progress, update financial projections and communicate changes to key stakeholders.

Succession planning isn’t just smart business — it’s a way of honoring what’s been built. It celebrates entrepreneurs’ accomplishments while protecting their families and employees and sets the company up for long-term success. By reflecting on personal goals, exploring exit options and creating a clear roadmap, owners can ensure their hard work endures for generations to come.