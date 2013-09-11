7 Website Essentials to Land More Sales (Infographic)

September 11, 2013 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So much in business isn't black and white, but there are some simple ways to increase your customer engagement and attract more sales. Creating a user-friendly website is a good place to start. For example, according to information compiled by online marketing firm Reach Local, 46 percent of consumers use their smartphones to research products or businesses. So, making your website mobile-friendly is crucial.

For more tips to improve your company's website, check out the infographic below.