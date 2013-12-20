Technology

'Her' Got Us Thinking. Can You Love -- Like, Really Love -- Your Technology?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

What if Siri not only told you where the nearest Starbucks is located but also responded to your innermost feelings? And what if you started to like, or even love, this upgraded, more sophisticated version of Siri?

And what if that "what if" is not much of a "what if"?

Joaquin Phoenix's newest movie, Her, which opened in a handful of select theaters this week and will open more broadly in theaters across the country on Jan. 10., is about a man's love affair with his operating system -- an operating system that talks to him in a unbelievably seductive and soothing female voice. She jokes with him, she comforts him, she talks to him.

Wait? She? Maybe it is the proper pronoun here?

The idea at once seems far-off and other-worldly -- the purview of robots on Mars - and yet all too close at the same time.

Related: 10 Trends for 2014: We Seek Imperfect, Human Moments. With Our Smartphones at the Ready.

Do you sleep with your smartphone? Do you long to get back to your computer at the end of a long day? How much of a leap is it to fall in love with a piece of technology?

The idea may make you uncomfortable. (I know it makes me crinkle up my nose and hunch up my shoulders and give my iPhone a sidelong glance.) But I think part of why the idea is so troubling is because it's not really that impossible.

When is the last time you looked up from your smartphone and found everyone looking down at their own? We take these smartphones -- these mini computers -- everywhere. And, if we aren't looking down at our mobile device, then perhaps we are wearing it

Related: Get Ready: Wearable Tech Is About to Explode

Her is not the first time that a director has played with the idea of human beings becoming infatuated with computers. In 2002, Al Pacino starred in Simone, a movie about a film producer who creates a robotic woman to be his lead actress and fools her adoring fans into believing she's real. In the 1999, Robin Williams movie Bicentennial Man, a robot named Andrew begins to have his own feelings and emotions.

Ten years ago, though, those movies felt completely science fiction. The reason Her looks so compelling is because now, I can't really be sure that it is.

Related: Intel's Futurist: We'll Soon Be Living In Computers

What do you think? Is it possible to fall in love with something that has no human heart? Leave a comment in the section below.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It