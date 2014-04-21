Ethics

The Ethics Coach on Handling Social Media Attacks

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Ethics Coach on Handling Social Media Attacks
Image credit: Illustration © Mark Smith
Magazine Contributor
The Ethics Coach
4 min read

This story appears in the March 2014 issue of . Subscribe »
Do you have an ethical dilemma? Write to The Ethics Coach at ethics@entrepreneur.com.

Q: I hired an employee who worked one day, called in sick the next, then asked for a leave of absence. Per our policy, the leave would have been granted had he provided medical documentation--but he never did. He stopped coming to work, and we had to fire him. Then he sent me an accusatory e-mail and said terrible, untrue things about me and my company on Twitter. How much should I tell my employees? I am uncomfortable sharing personal employee details but want to tell my side of the story.

A: To help offset internal blowback during a crisis (and because it's just good business), it's important for leaders to establish strong two-way communication with employees so that they understand company policies, get answers to their questions and see that their bosses are walking the talk. An ongoing exchange builds trust, so when a problem does crop up, you feel less pressure to have to tell your side of the story. If you don't have that type of communication in place, make it a priority to create it.

In this case, it's important that you speak up (in a meeting, if possible, or--if your staff isn't centrally located--by e-mail) to make it clear to employees that what they read on Twitter isn't true and that the former employee didn't provide the documentation required for a medical leave, so you were forced to fire him. Follow up by sending out a copy of the medical leave policy. Also, let staffers know that you will be happy to discuss any questions they may have about the policy, but, because you respect the privacy of employees (both current and former), you will not be able to answer questions about this specific incident.

You might also want to give your lawyer a shout.

"The entrepreneur is correct to be cautious of the former employee's privacy rights," says Damion Robinson, an attorney with West Hollywood, Calif.-based Van Vleck Turner & Zaller. However, by taking matters to Twitter, the employee did open some doors himself. While health issues are out of bounds, says Robinson's colleague Anthony Zaller, "if the employee posts about how badly an employer treated him, the employer has the right to publicly set the record straight with specific facts to rebut the allegations made."

The employer, he stresses, should limit such discussions to the facts and issues raised by the employee in the posts, and should never retaliate against employees for making complaints.

Q: I'm not comfortable asking for help on ethics issues. I worry that any question I ask--even when I'm trying to make things right--will reflect negatively on me or on my company. Although this column promises confidentiality, I'm concerned that anything that gets printed can easily be linked back to the source. How is my anonymity protected?

A: I'm glad you asked. This issue goes way beyond this column. The more you talk about ethical dilemmas, the more routine it becomes.

The potential for ethical problems is an ongoing vulnerability for every company. To be proactive, your team, partners and vendors need to know that you want people to talk to each other and to you if they have any concerns. Dealing with ethical issues can be uncomfortable--a big reason they're often ignored--because solutions aren't always obvious. There are gray areas.

Make things easier by trying to let go of your judgment of others or the perception that others are judging you when ethics issues come up. The best approach to finding a way through an ethical quandary involves looking at it and its impact from various perspectives, talking it through with others and evaluating it in the context of your company's values, as well as your own.

As for this column, its purpose is to offer entrepreneurs a sounding board for ethical issues. Confidentiality is essential. Questions selected for publication are edited to remove personal, company and city identification. If I ask other experts to comment, they see only the edited, anonymous question.

While an ethical problem may feel unique to the person facing it, the reality is that others have or will experience similar circumstances, so tracing a question back to its source would require supernatural sleuthing powers.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ethics

Why Tech Companies Need a Code of Ethics for Software Development

Ethics

Are You in it for 5 Years or 50? The Trust You Earn Will Determine How Long Your Business Lasts.

Ethics

Can a Vegan Fashion Brand Survive in the Market?