Inventor of the Cronut Reveals His Latest Creation

The creator of the cronut -- a croissant and doughnut amalgamation that became a national phenomenon -- has finally unveiled the pastry’s successor.

On Wednesday, French chef Dominique Ansel posted a photo of the ‘Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Shot’ on his Instagram page. Much like they sound, the dessert consists of chocolate chip cookies wrought into cup shape, which are then filled with milk.

Reps for the bakery said that the cookie recipe remains crispy and moist in parts, even while retaining the milk. In Ansel’s Instagram photo, the inner surface of each cup looks to be coated with a layer of chocolate.

The concoctions -- yet another fresh take on a low-brow American dessert staple -- will debut exclusively at SXSW this weekend in Austin, though Ansel told Eater that the cookie shots may soon appear at his New York City bakery.

According to reps, Ansel was inspired to create the dessert after trying Oreo cookies with milk for the first time just a few weeks ago. As it was not “a natural combination in French culture,” they said, his curiosity -- and appetite -- were piqued.

