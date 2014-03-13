Target

Target Falls for the Terrifying 'Thigh Gap' Trend and Totally Gets Busted

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Target Falls for the Terrifying 'Thigh Gap' Trend and Totally Gets Busted
Image credit: Screengrab Target.com
Former West Coast Editor
4 min read

Listen up, ladies. Please stop starving yourselves in the dangerous quest for a stick-thin supermodel “thigh gap.” Your thighs are perfectly fine the way they are. Even if they touch. Even if Target’s horrific Photoshop fail has you thinking otherwise.

Maybe the country’s third largest retailer was too busy to notice that this glaring thigh gap eyesore (and this winner, too) was lurking on its website. Too caught up in eating humble PR pie for one of the worst credit card hacking attacks on record -- one that exposed its customers' personal identifying and financial data for 19 long, violating days during the 2013 holiday shopping season.

A media watchdog with a blog called Ethical Adam wasn’t too busy to notice, though. He reportedly blew the lid off the freakish Photoshop faux pas on Monday, though a handful of Photoshop job critics are vying for credit. Ethical Adam also noticed that this thigh-disfiguring Photoshop fail is unfortunately still live.

Related: Target's Security Breach Stresses the Need For Better Cyber Secruity

It wasn’t long before the botched crotch (and mangled armpit) image of a young swimsuit model went viral, inciting a firestorm of angry tweets and this Target-shaming post by Jezebel writer Rebecca Rose published on Monday night.

Target reportedly yanked the heinously cropped juniors’ Xhilaration brand bikini shots that looked like they were touched up with a pair of Playskool scissors Tuesday afternoon, not long after Rose and a slew of other bloggers called out the Minnesota-based corporate giant, lambasting it for the body-image warping hack job like so:

The worst, most horrible part of this (aside from the horrible Photoshopping skills of whatever poor graphic design intern got assigned to do this) is that this product is for their junior's line. This is what is being marketed and pushed on young girls—this absurd image of a crotch that absolutely does not and cannot happen naturally. This what young girls have to look at and try to reconcile with their own, normally shaped bodies. It's f--ked up, for real.

Target apologized on Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

The terse apology came in response to this burn of a tweet by marketing and public relations professional Nikki Polifroni:

The disturbing thigh-gap fixation has reached fever pitch as of late. A quick Google search using the keywords “how to get a thigh gap” dishes out an astounding 63,000 results. Some of them are extremely disturbing, especially many of the dozens of Pinterest boards solely dedicated to the increasingly popular unnaturally chiseled inner thighs ideal. There’s even a wikiHow that walks readers through 26 steps to thinner thighs. The once popular #thighgap and related #thinspo hashtags thankfully are no longer allowed on Instagram.

Related: Target Hit by a Sophisticated Hack Job

Bravo Target for removing the images and saying sorry in response to the criticism. But you can’t “un-publish” the damage already done, not only to your brand and reputation, but more importantly, to the countless “junior” girls you target, many of whom no doubt ran into your latest public relations nightmare online, looked down at their thighs and sadly wondered if they were nonexistent enough.

Yeah, because girls, old and young, aren’t stressed out enough about looking perfect for swimsuit season in just a few weeks.  

Oh, and, please, girls, your underarms are just peachy, too. Target and Jennifer Lawrence apparently have issues with armpits, but you don’t have to.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Target

Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice

Target

Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit

Target

Target to Cut Thousands of Jobs as It Seeks to Trim Costs by $2 Billion