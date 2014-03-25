Technology

Coming Soon: Google Glass Ray-Bans

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

As Google Glass sharpens focus for a prospective launch later this year, the device frequently mocked for its clunky appearance has formed a fashion-forward alliance with the biggest eyewear company in the world.

Milan-headquartered Luxottica has announced a strategic partnership with Google that “will match up high-tech developers with fashion designers and eyewear professionals,” the 50-year-old optical conglomerate said on its website.

Luxottica’s empire comprises roughly 7,000 total retail chains worldwide, including Lenscrafters and Sunglass Hut, as well as a vast array of luxury eyewear brands, including Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Oliver Peoples and Persol.

The company owns a staggering 80 percent of major eyewear brands on the market, and netted more than $10 billion in sales in 2013.

Related: Google Issues Some Pretty Darn Hilarious Glass Do's and Don't's

Two of Luxottica’s proprietary names, Ray-Ban and Oakley, will initially be involved in the collaboration, the company said, combining “high-end technology with avant-garde design.” No additional details -- or financial terms of the deal -- were disclosed.

Prior to this partnership, Google announced its own Titanium Collection in January to make Glass more style-friendly -- whereupon it also forged a game-changing deal with the nation’s largest optical insurance provider, VSP.

In the face of Glass opponents, Google is all guns blazing. In addition to reportedly lobbying legislators who are mulling restrictions on wearing the device while driving, the company recently published a post in order to debunk popular Glass misconceptions.

Another minor but intriguing coup for Google Glass in recent weeks? The University of Southern California will reportedly offer a course entitled Glass Journalism this fall. The class will focus on how students can harness the technology through the reporting process, according to Mashable.

Related: Virgin Atlantic Is Using Google Glass to Greet Customers

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It