Loyalty

Lesson in Integrity: 72-Year-Old Retired Teacher Keeps a Decades-Long Promise to Students

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lesson in Integrity: 72-Year-Old Retired Teacher Keeps a Decades-Long Promise to Students
Image credit: businessman and businesswoman image from Shutterstock
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

In a world of flakes, one 72-year-old retired high school English teacher is taking enormous pains to make good on a decades-spanning promise.

In his English classes at Bert Fox Community High School in Saskatchewan, Bruce Farrer asked students to write letters to their future selves. And now, he is going to great lengths -- by employing social media as well as more traditional investigative means, such as 411 -- to deliver the thousands of messages 20 years later, according to the National Post.

In addition to giving his former students a priceless glimpse back into the hopes and dreams of their adolescence, Farrer’s undertaking imparts its own lesson of commitment.

Related: Oklahoma Makes Personal Finance Mandatory for High School Students

“We say we’re going to do something, whether it’s in a marriage, or with our kids,” Farrer told the paper. “I think it’s important to have a sense of commitment, and maybe in a minor way, the kids see value in that.”

He stows the letters in five bins at his farm outside of town and sends off them off during the slower months of winter, licking every envelope.

While some students express delight in revisiting the serendipitous coincidences -- crushes turned wives, for instance -- that have come to pass, not everyone is eager to look unflinchingly back at the past, Farrer said.

“I think some of them are embarrassed by how immature they were, but when you’re 14, you’re immature. And some of them don’t want to show it to their spouses or their parents,” he said.

Related: Want Loyal Customers? Talk to Your Hair Stylist.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Loyalty

Want to Build Loyalty? Remember, Everyone Loves Free Stuff.

Loyalty

Lesson in Integrity: 72-Year-Old Retired Teacher Keeps a Decades-Long Promise to Students

Customer Loyalty

25 Tips for Earning Customer Loyalty