Now, Uber Wants to Deliver Packages for You

The new service, called UberRUSH, uses a courier on foot or on bike to deliver a package from anywhere in Manhattan to anywhere else, for between $15 and $30, depending on the the distance traveled in the city, Mohrer said. In most cases, delivery would take under an hour, he said.

The app, available Tuesday, also lets parties on both ends of the transaction track the progress of the courier in real time.

Mohrer wouldn't say how many couriers Uber has hired right now, but that the company intends to "always have enough" people. The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company plans to roll it out to other cities.