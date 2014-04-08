Uber

Now, Uber Wants to Deliver Packages for You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

App-based car-hire start-up Uber is launching a dedicated courier service Tuesday, starting in Manhattan.

"It's an Uber for things," said Josh Mohrer, general manager of Uber NYC.

The new service, called UberRUSH, uses a courier on foot or on bike to deliver a package from anywhere in Manhattan to anywhere else, for between $15 and $30, depending on the the distance traveled in the city, Mohrer said. In most cases, delivery would take under an hour, he said.

The app, available Tuesday, also lets parties on both ends of the transaction track the progress of the courier in real time.

Mohrer wouldn't say how many couriers Uber has hired right now, but that the company intends to "always have enough" people. The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company plans to roll it out to other cities.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

Uber

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests