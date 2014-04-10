Where Business Travelers Expense the Most Meals (Infographic)

April 10, 2014 1 min read

Where are business travelers swiping their corporate credit card the most? According to a recent report, at Starbucks, getting their caffeine fix.

Starbucks purchases appear twice as often on corporate credit-card bills as the next most expensed restaurant – McDonald's. But while the average cost of a meal at Starbucks is $10.68 and McDonald's is $7.94, the third most expensed vendor makes the (comparative) big bucks, with an average cost of $39.59 a meal at Panera Bread.

Subway and Dunkin' Donuts round out the list of top five most-expensed restaurants, according to the Certify SpendSmart Quarterly Report.

Check out the most expensed restaurants, hotels and rental cars in the infographic below.

