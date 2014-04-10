Social Media

How to Craft the Perfect Social Post [Infographic]

Looking to maximize the effectiveness of your social media posts? Look no further. Bookmark or print the handy infographic below from social-campaign company My Clever Agency and reference it anytime you get befuddled.

Some things to keep in mind for each of the major social networks:

  • Pinterest: Posts without human faces get repinned 23 percent more.

  • YouTube: Make sure your file name reflects your clever title.

  • Facebook: It’s okay to post after your business closes. Your audience may be more available.

  • Twitter: Shortened links with Bit.ly get more retweets.

  • Google+: Use full size images (800x600px) to stand out.

  • Instagram: Use the rule of thirds. Put the subject of the photo in only two-thirds of the photo, it’s visually more appealing.

  • Vine: Use a tripod to keep videos steady.

  • Tumblr: “Like” and “Reblog.” Tumblr is built on community and this will get your name your blog out there. If you just post mindlessly, no one is going to find you. Be visible.

  • Blogging: Keep blog posts between 500-800 words.

Of course, what works for one company might not always work for another. The important thing is to experiment and see what works for your audience.

Take a look.

How to Craft the Perfect Social Post Infographic

