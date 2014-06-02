Project Grow

3 Free Websites to Organically Grow Your Presence Online

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Mentor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sharing valuable content can grow your expertise and influence online. Lots of up-and-coming entrepreneurs want to create organic and cost-effective buzz about their products and services but aren’t sure how to get started without hiring a PR agency. Whether you have a PR staff or not, there are still several influential online outlets for sharing high-quality content and valuable information that will help you spread your influence.

Here are three great sites you can write for that will help you expand your influence -- and they’re all free.

1. MediumStarted in 2012 by Twitter co-founders Evan Williams and Biz Stone, Medium is a collaborative writing space to share your writing. The user interface is simple and easy to navigate and you can call on other writers for help with editing, ideas and more. It’s a highly social place such as Tumblr or Blogger (another of Williams’ projects) that’s designed to cater to writers and readers the way Tumblr caters to socially sharing images. The site even tells you in the article how long it should take you to read. You can create a free profile and join this prolific, highly social and inviting community to meet cool people and write great content.

Related: How to Become an Expert in an Hour

2. SlideshareSlideshare is a great resource for information as well as to create original content to share. The content on slideshare tends to focus on presentations, giving you the maximum information in the most condensed format. As the site has grown, the content has evolved. You can now find incredible infographics, common documents and videos. The site is free and increases your likelihood of having your content go viral as this voracious community is constantly sharing and promoting.

3. QuoraThis question-and-answer-based platform has grown exponentially over the years and seeks to be the information hub of the internet. Think of it like a social Wikipedia. Ask any question you can imagine and get answers from any manner of experts and casual bystanders. The most popular questions rank highest on the site for the best exposure, so make sure your query is a broad-reaching topic you’re truly interested in. Better yet, build your own expertise and qualifications by answering open questions. Responses are voted on by other Quora members and the better your answer, the higher it will rank. It’s a simple concept that can be a fascinating experience as both the asker and answerer.

Related: Want to Be an Entrepreneurial Icon? Try These 5 Steps.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Building Your Online Presence

How to Improve Your Online Presence

Building Your Online Presence

5 Ways to Strengthen Your Online Reputation

Building Your Online Presence

Free Speech Has a Cost When You Share Controversial Views Online