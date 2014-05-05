Amazon

Amazon's New Twitter Hashtag Puts Items in Your Shopping Cart

Entrepreneur Staff
In its latest effort to give the people what they want, right when they want it, Amazon has announced a new social partnership called #AmazonCart that allows people to shop Amazon without leaving Twitter.

Now, when consumers link up their Amazon and Twitter accounts, if they see an Amazon product link their feed, they can reply to the tweet in question with #AmazonCart, and the item will be placed in their shopping basket for later purchase. The consumer will then get a confirmation e-mail and notification tweet from Amazon that the item's been added, and will have to go to the Amazon site to complete the purchase.  

Amazon rolled out the new feature today, with a video and tag line -- "Add it now. Buy Later. Shop from within Twitter."

Unlike sponsored tweets, Twitter will not earn any revenue from the Amazon hashtag

While this new feature could provide a more seamless retail experience going forward, you have to wonder whether Twitter users will want their followers to have that level of information. Sure, artistically rendered photos from Sunday brunch is one thing, but time will tell if people really want to share their shopping lists, too.

And speaking of shopping lists, Google is moving even more into the ecommerce game too. On the heels of the unveiling of Prime Pantry, and the expansion of Amazon's same-day delivery service, Google also announced this week that its same-day shipping service – Google Shopping Express (with partners like Costco, Whole Foods and Staples) –  is now available in West Los Angeles and New York City.

