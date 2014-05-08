Far Out Tech

This Crazy, High-Tech Billboard Does More Than Just Display Ads

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Ad campaigns can be tricky. You can never be entirely sure what will go viral, while something well-intentioned can turn quickly controversial. But Peru's University of Engineering and Technology (UTEC) has developed a billboard with a message that most people can get behind.

In partnership with advertising agency FCB Mayo, an air-cleaning billboard was placed at the building site of the university's new campus. Lima, if you weren’t aware, is a city noted for significant air pollution.

Yes, you read that right. It’s a billboard that filters dirty air and emits purified oxygen. In a city with poor air quality. And it gets even better.

When it comes to producing clean oxygen, the billboard is reportedly as powerful as 1,200 trees, producing 100,000 cubic meters of purified air. The technology works by taking in the polluted air, pulling it through a water filtration system and releasing clean air that reaches up to a five-block radius. 

And this isn't the first time UTEC has made an environmental statement in this way.  Last year, the University and ad agency worked together to build another billboard that yielded "thousands of liters" of safe drinking water through the work of humidity-catching generators and air filters. 

If the technology proves successful in Lima, perhaps it could make an even wider impact in urban environments and highways all over the world. 

Check out the video below:

What crazy apps and gadgets have you come across lately? Let us know by emailing us at FarOutTech@entrepreneur.com or by telling us in the comments below.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power