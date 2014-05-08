This Crazy, High-Tech Billboard Does More Than Just Display Ads

May 8, 2014 2 min read

Ad campaigns can be tricky. You can never be entirely sure what will go viral, while something well-intentioned can turn quickly controversial. But Peru's University of Engineering and Technology (UTEC) has developed a billboard with a message that most people can get behind.

In partnership with advertising agency FCB Mayo, an air-cleaning billboard was placed at the building site of the university's new campus. Lima, if you weren’t aware, is a city noted for significant air pollution.

Yes, you read that right. It’s a billboard that filters dirty air and emits purified oxygen. In a city with poor air quality. And it gets even better.

When it comes to producing clean oxygen, the billboard is reportedly as powerful as 1,200 trees, producing 100,000 cubic meters of purified air. The technology works by taking in the polluted air, pulling it through a water filtration system and releasing clean air that reaches up to a five-block radius.

And this isn't the first time UTEC has made an environmental statement in this way. Last year, the University and ad agency worked together to build another billboard that yielded "thousands of liters" of safe drinking water through the work of humidity-catching generators and air filters.

If the technology proves successful in Lima, perhaps it could make an even wider impact in urban environments and highways all over the world.

Check out the video below:

