Mergers and Acquisitions

Music Mogul and Entrepreneur Dr. Dre: I'm the 'First Billionaire in Hip Hop'

If the rumors are true that Apple has indeed offered to buy Beats Electronics for $3.2 billion, then co-founder Dr. Dre has reason to celebrate. And in a video posted to Facebook last night, the famous rapper and entrepreneur seemingly confirms the acquisition news. 

Actor Tyrese Gibson posted a video recording to his Facebook page last night in which Dre comments on the deal (without actually mentioning Apple). Referencing himself, Dre says, "The first billionaire in hip hop, right here from the [expletive] West Coast. Believe it."

I'd embed the video here but Dre and Gibson collectively drop more curse words than I care to count. It's OK, though. They're obviously celebrating and having fun.

The video has since been removed from Gibson's Facebook page but you can watch it here via YouTube.

News broke late yesterday that tech giant Apple is in talks to buy Beats for $3.2 billion. Beats makes premium headphones and has a recently launched a streaming music service. The deal could be announced officially as soon as today, the Financial Times reported. 

Beats was founded in 2008 by Dre and record producer Jimmy Iovine.

Related: Hear That? Apple May Buy Beats Electronics in $3.2 Billion Mega Deal.

Your Cannabis Company Was Acquired. Now What?

When's the Right Time to Sell Your Cannabis Company?

