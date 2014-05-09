Best Advice from Billionaire Investors for Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

May 9, 2014 1 min read

Everyone’s got advice to give. But everyone is not a billionaire with a successful track record.

Startups.co, a Columbus, Ohio-based angel investor network, pulled together the words of wisdom of legendary billionaire investors -- everyone from Warren Buffett to Carl Ichan offers up advice. If you are going to take recommendations on how to plan your business and live your life, that's a pretty rock solid group of elites to gain insight from. A favorite: “Live in the present intensely and fully, do not let the past be a burden, and let the future be an incentive. Each person forges his or her own destiny,” said Carlos Slim, the serial entrepreneur and investor whose net worth tops $70 billion.

For more choice pieces of advice from some of the most successful people in the world, take a look at the infographic below.

