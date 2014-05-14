4 Video Tools for Startups With Little Cash

Companies big and small are embracing video, as it provides an additional revenue stream, works with mobile and is a great storytelling tool. But it can be pricey. For startups looking to get in on the video rage, here is how to do it on a budget.

While video is all the rage, the strategy doesn't necessarily bode well with startups. The main reasons are video production often costs big bucks, require companies to place all their eggs in one basket and to be deemed successful, there needs to be a lot of views (upwards of 1 million).

That said, with more advertisers jumping on the video bandwagon, if possible, startups should get on board. And they can -- they just need to be smart about it. Businesses should strive to create at least two videos each month to establish a strong online presence, which often times helps boost their online rankings. Also, initially when starting out, companies should focus on being as cost effective as possible.

For those looking to dip their toes in video, here are four affordable, online video-production services that provide a myriad of services and different styles:

1. Animoto

Animoto is a video creation service -- available for both online and mobile usage -- that makes it easy and fun for anyone to create and share extraordinary videos using their own pictures, video clips, words and music. The company Animoto is used to create more of a slideshow style video.

Pricing: For business use, it will set you back between $249 and $499 a year depending on the package. For personal, there is a lite version or packages that the cost will be between $30 and $249 a year. Monthly payment options are also available.

Features:

Mobile app: iPhone and Android owners can download Animoto’s free app to help create and share videos using smartphones. HD resolution: Stream and download videos in stunning HD at 720p resolution.

Share and export: Share videos easily to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and WordPress.

Video styles: Animoto offers more than 50 custom video styles. Each style is meticulously designed and maintained to make sure it meets the Animoto standard.

Music library: Animoto’s music library is curated and boasts more than 1,000 pre-licensed tracks from which to choose

Unique selling proposition: Animoto’s video engine is their “patented secret sauce.” The engine analyzes imagery and music to make the right production

2. GoAnimate

GoAnimate's mission is to enable businesses, schools and individuals to make videos easily and quickly.

Pricing: For business use, it will set you back between $299 and $599 a year depending on the package. For personal, the cost will be between $58 and $299 a year depending on the package. Monthly and quarterly payment options available.

Features:

Scripting and storyboarding: GoAnimate provides tools to help facilitate powerful scripts and storyboards

Voice recording: Users can import audio files, record directly in to the platform or even crowd source professional actors.

Music library: GoAnimate has a large music track library and users can even import their own tracks.

Unique selling proposition: GoAnimate continually updates its large library of animated scenes and templates. GoAnimate has tried to think of every useful scenario and create scenes accordingly.

3. StupeFlix

StupeFlix is a basic platform that allows users to create unique "slideshow" type videos and then upload them on popular video engines.

Pricing: The pro version will set you back between $299 and $468 a year depending on the package. You can also pay monthly. The personal plan is free.

Features:

Themes: Stupeflix offers 16 themes from which to choose from. (Some of their themes are cheesy, but there are several clean templates.)

Add photos and videos: Users can upload photos and videos or import directly from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Flickr or Picasa.

Soundtracks: Stupflix offers 450 licensed music tracks to include in your video. If users are not satisfied with their library, they can upload their own.

Unique selling proposition: StupeFlix is a basic video-production tool that hits the right price point. It is great for real estate agents, teachers and developers.

4. Wideo.co

Wideo.co is an animated online video creation platform currently in beta that allows you to create, edit, and share videos. You can choose images, backgrounds and music that you want to use to create your own online video and then share it with the world. You also have the option to upload your own.

Pricing: For both personal and business, it is $249 a year. The company also offers the option of just buying one video -- the price ranges from $19 to $49.

Features:

Animation: Wideo offers several tools to help users create unique and awesome videos -- choose from kinetic text to animated objects.

Affordable pricing: Wideo.co isn't trying to break the bank with their platform. Users can create single videos for $29 or pay low yearly fees for unlimited access.

Unique selling proposition: Unlike other platforms, Wideo provides flexibility beyond templates and themes. The Wideo platform is like Adobe After Effects to a lesser degree. While the quality may not be as good as After Effects, users can create custom videos.

