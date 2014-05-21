How to Avoid Copyright Trouble When Using Online Images (Infographic)

May 21, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



But finding a photo that fits your article or an infographic about your industry can be difficult, especially when you consider pesky things like copyrights.

An infographic from WhoIsHostingThis.com will hopefully make your visual content hunt go a little more smoothly. It explains what copyrights cover, the types of licenses images can have, and how to select a photo that's safe to use. It also offers some basic photography tips.

Here are the types of photo licenses you should be aware of:

Creative Commons: Creative Commons is a non-profit organization that allows photographers to easily license their work. The images are free to use, but not all are available for commercial use. Also, you must credit the photos you use.

Royalty free: These licenses are typically on stock photo sites. You only have to pay for the license once to use the photos.

Public domain: If a photographer chooses to place his work in the public domain, there is no license or cost to use it.

What's the best way to avoid copyright issues?

Use photos from stock photo sites, photos with a Creative Commons license, or simply create your own.

Check out the graphic for a more comprehensive look: