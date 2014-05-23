This Man Used a Drone to Walk His Golden Retriever (Video)

May 23, 2014 1 min read

Dog walking businesses, look out -- or better yet, look up.

While drones are bound to revolutionize the way that tomorrow’s companies conduct business, perhaps no one could have anticipated that they’d ever be used to walk dogs.

But that’s exactly how New York-based designer Jeff Myers chose to employ his AR device.

In a video posted to Myers’ Vimeo account (below), he maps a route on his MacBook, attaches the robot to his Golden Retriever’s leash and then watches along as the dog -- seeming only mildly perplexed -- enjoys a leisurely stroll.

