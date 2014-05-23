Drones

This Man Used a Drone to Walk His Golden Retriever (Video)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

Dog walking businesses, look out -- or better yet, look up.

While drones are bound to revolutionize the way that tomorrow’s companies conduct business, perhaps no one could have anticipated that they’d ever be used to walk dogs.

But that’s exactly how New York-based designer Jeff Myers chose to employ his AR device.

In a video posted to Myers’ Vimeo account (below), he maps a route on his MacBook, attaches the robot to his Golden Retriever’s leash and then watches along as the dog -- seeming only mildly perplexed -- enjoys a leisurely stroll.

Related: Grilled Cheese by Parachute May Not Fly With U.S. Regulators

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Drones

Your Drone May Soon Need a License Plate

Drones

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World

Drones

Did You Register Your Drone? You Could Get Your Money Back.