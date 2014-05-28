Innovation

No Wizard Needed -- 3 Ways to Give Employees Courage

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Courage-builder, author, speaker, business owner
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It happened again. After a recent talk on courage-building to 600 CEOs and business owners, one leader approached me with a common dilemma.

“My company lives and dies on our ability to provide innovative technology solutions to our clients,” he explained. “But employees often fall back on ideas that are safe and comfortable. How do I inspire them to be more willing to take more risks?”

Good question.

When you think about it, though, doesn’t it make sense that employees gravitate toward safe and tried-and-true ideas? It has something to do with that word “security.” Offering a bland idea that works provides more job security than offering colorful ideas that might fail.

Related: Don't Process Entrepreneurship Out of Your Startup

But the desire for safety and security, over time, can be a dangerous thing for a business. Especially when it gets in the way of creativity, innovation or the pursuit of higher standards of excellence.

For the past decade, my company, Giant Leap Consulting, has been on a mission to help people and organizations be more courageous. Here are three tips to help strengthen people’s backbone in your workplace:

1. Nudge people into discomfort. Your job as a leader, frankly, is to make people uncomfortable. Not in a punitive or demeaning way, but in a way that continuously raises their standards and prevents complacency. The reward for meeting a demanding challenge should be a more demanding challenge.

Sometimes the best way to keep people growing, developing and progressing is to purposely put them in over their head. The trick is to provide them with tasks that slightly eclipse their current skills, so they can stretch into new ones.

Ginni Rometty, the CEO of IBM, puts it well, “Growth and comfort don’t coexist.”

2. Reward smart failures. If you bite people’s heads off whenever they flub-up, they will quickly learn not to make waves. To be clear, you should have low tolerance for habitual or dunderheaded mistakes. But smart mistakes -- those that serve the business and are made in a thoughtful and logical way -- should be rewarded.

Related: Achieve the 'Innovation Mindset' With These 8 Keys

Sara Blakely, the billionaire founder of Spanx, says, “When people make mistakes at Spanx -- especially when those mistakes key us on to some new insight -- I am never disappointed. In fact, I go up to them and give them a big high-five.”

3. Eliminate brown-nosing. Great innovations are often the result of a clash of ideas. When leaders surround themselves with yes-people and sycophants, candidness will suffer. To promote unvarnished honesty, leaders need to give people permission to not be brown-nosers.

Better yet, clearly communicate that people are expected to disagree with one another -- and with you -- when it comes to innovative ideas. Assertiveness, especially when it involves disagreeing with authority figures, is a hallmark of a culture of courage.

Finally, it pays to remember that people follow the leader. If you want people to step out into their discomfort zones, you’ve got to move there first. If it’s been a while since you experienced the sweaty palms that come when you leave the edge of your comfort zone, it’s probably time for you to put your courage to work.

Ask yourself this simple question: when was the last time you did something for the first time?

Related: J.D. Power: How I Stayed True to My Values Over 50 Years

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Innovation

If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do

Innovation

Why Entrepreneurs Today Should Think About Transformation, Not Disruption