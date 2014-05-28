Smartwatches

LG G Watch: Google Wants to Live On Your Wrist

It’s not enough to own your name and face. Now Google officially wants your wrist.

The Silicon Valley search mammoth has once again joined forces with South Korean electronics giant LG, and, it’s true -- this time the tech titans indeed do have a Google smartwatch up their sleeve.

So, yes, the rumors swirling a few weeks ago were true. Google’s getting in on the wearables game.  

LG, which first announced the watch back in March, barely teased it yesterday in London at its G3 smartphone launch party, sparing only a sentence fragment for Google’s big entrée into the wearables market.  

It’s somewhat boringly called the G Watch and, no shocker here, it runs on Android Wear, Google’s new wearables operating system.

Google’s inaugural wrist wearable also works with all Android 4.3 devices. Users will be able tell it what to do, just like Google Glass wearers boss their face computers around. For example, G Watch wearers will be able to bark questions like, “OK Google, what time is my flight?” and “OK Google, how many calories are in a B.L.T.?” And whatever else they want.   

According to The Guardian, Google’s smartwatch could put buyers back about $300, will have a square face, and could be released this July. Mashable reports that the G Watch will come in two colors, Champagne Gold and Stealth Black, will feature an “always on” screen and -- beach volleyball players rejoice -- will be dust and water resistant.

Google recently said in a blog post that its Android Wear watches, which are also expected to eventually arrive in variations from Fossil, Samsung and Motorola, will monitor users’ health and fitness via real-time speed, distance and time data delivered to their wrists.

The post also said that Android Wear devices, the G Watch presumably included, will act as keys “to a multiscreen world,” giving users access to playlists on their Android smartphones and content on their TVs.

But, we have to wonder, will all of G Watch’s “smart” bells and whistles be enough to keep early adopters from dumping it on eBay after the honeymoon is over?

