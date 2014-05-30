Business Cards

9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet

Because of the omnipresence of smartphones and how easy it is to exchange digital contact info these days, business cards aren't quite as essential as they used to be.

However, a unique business card that helps you stand out could still help cement you an interview at your dream job, especially if you're in the creative tech industry.

We scoured the web to find some of our favorite examples of thinking outside-the-plain-rectangle.

 

This glass business card is made from an actual iPhone screen.

9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet
Image credit: Jim Merithew/Cult of Mac
 

These geeky business cards make it look like you're holding an actual Notepad file.

9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet
Image credit: Flickr / Amber Case
 

This security consulting firm uses a business card made of workable lock picks.

9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet
Image credit: Kevin Mitnick
 

The Credit Card Counseling Society in Vancouver makes business cards that reflect the company's purpose.

9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet
Image credit: Flickr / Emmanuel Buenviaje
 

This clever card folds up to look like a Mac computer.

9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet
Image credit: Tumblr / Stuff on Things
 

This company designs business cards that have USBs attached.

9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet
Image credit: Flickr
 

The company Arduboy made a splash when it posted a YouTube video of a business card that can actually play 'Tetris.'

9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet
Image credit: Screenshot / YouTube
 

The custom keyboard company TechKeys created a business card that is a functioning keyboard.

9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet
Image credit: Tech Keys
 

A mechanical engineer named Bryce Bell created the "Cardapult," a business card that doubles as a catapult.

9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet
Image credit: Bryce Bell

