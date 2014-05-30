Is Your Company's Careers Page Ready for Mobile?

May 30, 2014 3 min read

Mobile devices are becoming key job-hunting tools, according to a recent mobile survey from my company, Glassdoor. Most employers are not taking advantage of this as much as they should, however.

With 9 in10 job seekers reporting that they are likely to use a mobile device during their job search in the next 12 months, employers seeking a competitive edge should optimize their careers pages and application processes for mobile devices.

In order to do that, consider taking these approaches to the company's online presence:

Make it responsive. Having all your workplace information available online is one thing. But this information should be laid out carefully, in a way that’s easy to navigate across all platforms including desktop, mobile and tablet devices. This is referred to as having a “responsive website,” one that addresses people's needs and makes it simple for job seekers to find what they want.

It's an employer's responsibility to work with engineers to make sure the corporate website conveys the impression that the organization cares about the candidates' online experience. If the online experience or design is difficult to navigate or job seekers can view the site only on a desktop or laptop computer, this can deter potential candidates from exploring further.

Allow for applying for jobs via mobile devices. Once candidates successfully navigate a careers page via mobile, if it's not easy for them to click “Apply," the employer might lose their interest and all the work to create the mobile site could be lost. In fact, 25 percent of job seekers reported they would be deterred from applying to a job if the company’s career site or job listings were not optimized for mobile devices.

How is this done? Instead of requiring a resume for the application process, ask for social media data or a link to more information. This makes simpler for a great candidate to be entered into a company's career system and placed on its radar.

Make the careers site transparent. Even after a company's mobile job site is optimized both for responsiveness and easy application, it will again lose out on top talent if candidates can’t find the information they’re really looking for. Compelling content that shares specifics about what makes the workplace especially great, the things the company is trying to improve and what candidates should anticipate in the interview process will help prospective talent gain a sense of the company before they click “Apply.”

All these elements will help a company be ahead of the game when it comes to winning over top talent and taking its recruitment program to the next level.

