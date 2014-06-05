The Grind

6 Tips for Bringing on Your First Hires

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder of Practice Makes Perfect
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you start working on building a company in college the transition from college co-founder to twenty-something executive is almost too surreal. Add an employee, or two, and then work “gets real.” (I am not saying things weren’t real before, but the pressure of missing payroll for a group of people is exponentially greater than missing payroll for yourself.)

Since I graduated from Cornell University and committed to working full time on Practice Makes Perfect -- a nonprofit focused on partnering with schools and operating their summer programs in inner-city neighborhoods -- the organization has continued to grow. And this growth has equated to hiring more people.

While it has been exciting, onboarding can have its challenges.

Here are some tips on how to go from a "solo entrepreneur" to a team player.

Related: 6 Tips for Building a Strong Founding Team

1. Take responsibility for the big failures. Starting a company is a team game, as everyone has potential to lose something. But at the end of the day, the company is your baby.

So when a big loss occurs and you are to blame, don't point your finger at someone else. Quickly own up to your failures and take action to correct them.

2. Don’t hastily propose problems. Time is money and with only a few hires, these employees don't have a lot of it to waste.  

There is a very thin line between looking for supporting solutions and already having a solution in mind. So make sure you articulate where you are in the problem solving or decision-making process. People love to feel included and want to help. However, they don’t like being taken on a ride or asked for their opinion, if it clearly doesn’t matter and the decision has been made or the problem has been solved.

3. Don’t own all of the big decisions. The reality is that every one will have to live with the consequences of your decisions, so they should be invited to help make the really big decisions. Because your team is small, make sure they have input (when applicable) and applaud their insight when it helps move your company forward, towards bigger milestones.  

Related: How to Make Your First Hire Less Terrifying

4. Be vulnerable. Entrepreneurs don't have all the answers, especially first-time founders. That's OK. Your team would rather have you solicit input in the areas that you are experienced in than make the wrong decisions, because you were scared to ask for help.

5. Bring your team to big meetings. When meeting with potential clients, vendors or partners, don't hesitate to include a hire or two. As long as they will be beneficial to the meeting, having your team involved can increase the level of inclusion at the organization, transparency around your work and can save you time in the long run if you feel comfortable sending them off to the meetings on their own.

6. Listen and deliver. This is plain and simple. Don’t just sit there and pretend you are hearing what your team is saying: Show that you’re listening. Offer feedback, ask smart questions and if a team member's input can improve your business, act on it. 

Related: 3 Lessons Learned From Hiring the Wrong Person

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Grind

How to Increase Accountability Without Breathing Down People's Necks

The Grind

Don't Pay to Play the Game of Marketing: Here's What to Do Instead

The Grind

Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid