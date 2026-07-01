Forget Page 1. The New Marketing Goal Is Getting Recommended, Not Ranked.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways The rules of visibility have changed. Customers don’t just search, they ask questions and use AI tools for recommendations, summaries and guidance.

Keywords, metadata, backlinks, paid ads and content still matter, but AI search works differently. AI engines look for patterns of authority, credibility, clarity and proof.

As a result, earned media has become more valuable. It builds authority and shows customers, prospects, journalists and AI platforms that your expertise goes beyond your own marketing channels.

In this new landscape, you must think of your website as your brand’s answer hub. It should clearly explain what you do, who you serve, what problems you solve and why your approach is different.

For years, marketers chased the same prize: page one. Companies invested heavily in SEO, keywords, backlinks, paid search and content strategies to gain visibility on Google. The goal was simple: Appear at the top of search results and attract the right customers.

That world has not disappeared, but it is changing fast. Today, consumers ask questions, not just search. They use ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity and other AI tools for recommendations, summaries and guidance. Instead of reviewing a list of links, they expect a direct answer. That may sound like a small shift. It is not.

For decades, brands competed to be found. Now they are competing to be recommended. And recommendations are built on trust.

Recently, my agency noticed a significant change: New business inquiries began arriving through ChatGPT rather than traditional Google searches or social media. One prospect said they were looking for a PR agency with national franchise experience and asked ChatGPT for recommendations. Our firm was included in the response, leading them to contact us.

At first, we thought it was a coincidence. Then it happened again. And again. That was a wake-up call. AI is no longer just a future consideration in marketing; it is already shaping who gets noticed, considered and chosen. The old question was: “How do we rank higher?” The new question is: “Does AI trust us enough to recommend us?”

The new rules of visibility

That changes everything. In the traditional search world, visibility depended on optimization. Brands improved rankings through keywords, metadata, backlinks, paid ads and content. These tools still matter, but AI search works differently. It looks for patterns of authority, credibility, clarity and proof.

In other words, AI is not simply asking, “Who optimized best?” It is asking, “Who appears most credible?”

Credibility wins the recommendation

That is why earned media is becoming more valuable, not less. After almost 30 years in public relations, I have learned that people trust what others say about you much more than what you say about yourself. A polished website, strong messaging and smart social media all help. But third-party validation has always mattered most.

Now AI appears to be following a similar logic. When a respected outlet quotes you, features your company, covers your work or shares your perspective in a bigger industry conversation, it sends a message. It shows customers, prospects, journalists and now AI platforms that your expertise goes beyond your own marketing channels.

Media coverage helps brands become part of the information AI systems reference when generating recommendations and answers. Earned media is not just about reputation; it helps brands get found.

If your online presence consists only of your website, ads and social media posts, you are essentially talking to yourself. Earned media shows that others are talking about you, too. That independent validation matters.

Your website is your answer hub

Earned media may help establish authority, but your website must reinforce it. Think of your website as your brand’s answer hub. It should clearly explain what you do, who you serve, what problems you solve and why your approach is different. Include strong bios, case studies, FAQs, client success stories, testimonials, media coverage, awards and practical articles answering real customer questions.

Too many websites read like digital brochures. In the AI era, that is not enough. Your website should be clear, current and useful, helping both people and AI understand your expertise. If someone consults an AI assistant about your field, your site should provide direct, helpful information that supports a strong response.

That means less jargon and more clarity. Less self-promotion and more proof. Focus less on claiming to be the best and more on demonstrating expertise, clarifying your audience and providing evidence.

Not louder. Clearer.

The brands most likely to benefit in this new environment are not necessarily the biggest or loudest. They are the clearest. They know what they stand for, have a clear niche and share helpful insights. Their leaders are visible, they get credible coverage, engage in industry conversations and answer the real questions customers ask.

The same applies to executive visibility. In many industries, people do not just buy from companies. They buy from people they trust. A visible CEO, founder or subject matter expert can become one of a company’s strongest credibility assets. Bylined articles, podcast interviews, panel appearances, expert commentary and media quotes all contribute to establishing that leader’s authority.

Consistency is essential because AI evaluates alignment across platforms. If your website, LinkedIn and media coverage present conflicting information, it creates confusion. When your message is consistent across your website, bios, press coverage, interviews, reviews and thought leadership, your brand becomes easier to understand and recommend.

That is the new competitive advantage: not louder. Clearer. Not more content. Better proof. Not visibility. Credibility.

Reputation readiness

Of course, no brand can fully control how AI summarizes it, which makes this period both exciting and unsettling. An AI-generated answer can shape a first impression before a prospect visits your website, reads your pitch deck or contacts your team. So, the work now is not only reputation management — it is reputation readiness. Google yourself. Search your company on ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot and Perplexity. Ask the questions your prospects would ask. Are you showing up? Are you described accurately? Are your strongest differentiators clear? Are old bios, outdated articles or inconsistent descriptions shaping your story?

If prospects can’t find you, that is an awareness problem. If they find inaccurate information, that is a reputation problem. And if AI consistently recommends your competitors instead of your company, that is a revenue problem.

The good news is that brands can do something about this. Build a stronger website, share valuable thought leadership, secure credible media coverage, and maintain consistent business information. Update executive bios, collect reviews, share case studies, seek media quotes, and provide value where your audience is already engaged.

Earned media earns its moment

For years, public relations was often treated as a reputation tool, a visibility play or a nice-to-have after paid marketing and SEO boxes were checked. That thinking is outdated. Today, earned media is earning its moment.

In an AI-driven search world, earned media is not just about publicity. It is about discoverability. It is about trust. It is about becoming part of the body of credible information that AI platforms use to form answers. Technology, search behavior and consumer expectations will continue to evolve. But trust will not go out of style.

The brands that succeed will not simply pursue clicks. They will build authority proactively, earn credibility before claiming it and create a digital presence that is clear, trusted and easy to recommend.

We’ve turned the page on simply chasing search rankings. The new objective is to become the answer.