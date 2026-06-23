AI Is Changing How Your Business Shows Up on Google — Take These 5 Steps to Adapt

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Key Takeaways The shift from SEO-driven traffic to agent-mediated discovery is invisible if you are not actively looking. Audit your discovery stack so you know what your customer journey looks like.

Measure your agentic traffic share.

Restructure your product data so an AI agent can read it properly.

Rebuild your trust signals for agent retrieval.

Every founder running a commerce business in 2026 is asking some version of the same question. Is the playbook that got me here still the right one for the next decade? The honest answer for most operators is no.

Commerce discovery has inverted twice in the last 17 years. The first inversion was the social era. Community-driven discovery rerouted traffic away from the search-and-display playbook. The second was the SEO era. Content depth and link equity determined which brands customers ever found. Each inversion rewarded the founders who restructured first and punished the ones who waited until the new playbook was obvious. By then the playbook already belonged to someone else.

The third inversion is the agent era, and it is happening right now. Agents weight a different stack of signals from the ones that drove Google rankings for the last 15 years. Their behavior is unlike a human shopper’s. They read claims, weigh evidence and make a decision. The brand that cannot back its claims gets skipped without warning.

I have been building commerce infrastructure since 2009, across both of the prior inversions. The pattern held both times. The founders who restructured first won the decade. The founders who waited spent the cycle catching up. The agent inversion will reward the same discipline.

These five shifts make will the difference for your company over the next six months.

Audit your discovery stack

Run an honest map of every path a customer took to reach your site in 2023, and the same map for 2026. Most founders cannot name their top three discovery channels by source without checking a dashboard. The shift from SEO-driven traffic to agent-mediated discovery is invisible if you are not actively looking. The audit is the whole game. Every reallocation that follows depends on it.

Measure your agentic traffic share

Almost no operator I talk to has measured what share of their inbound discovery is now agent-mediated. Cloudflare’s 2025 data showed Anthropic’s crawler running 38,000 page requests for every referral it sent. That is the early signal of a shift, not the end state. The crawlers come first. The transactions come later. If the ratio at your domain is climbing and you have no instrumentation for it, you are flying blind into a transition that already started.

Restructure your product data so an agent can read it

You wrote your catalog for human browsers. Marketing copy. Image-first galleries. Prose reviews. An agent reading on behalf of a customer cannot use any of it. It needs claims it can test, prices it can verify in real time, and provenance it can cite. The catalogs built for SEO keyword capture are quietly failing under agent load.

The calculus is simple. An agent will not recommend a product it cannot defend. Whatever percentage of your catalog data an agent could not defend if asked is the percentage of your brand that agent commerce will quietly route around.

Rebuild your trust signals for agent retrieval

Search engines rewarded backlink profile and keyword coverage for 15 years. Agents evaluate a different stack with three core dimensions.

First, provenance. Every claim on your site needs a verifiable trail: where the data came from, when it was last validated and who else can confirm it. A claim with no provenance is a claim an agent has no way to defend, and an agent that cannot defend a claim will not cite it.

Second, willingness to be wrong. Brands that publish only what they got right read to an agent as marketing. Brands that publish a public record of what they predicted, audited and revised read as a research operation. The credibility differential is enormous and underdeveloped.

Last, third-party density. An Ahrefs analysis of 75,000 brands found that mentions of your brand across independent authoritative sources correlate with AI citation at 0.664 on a 0-1 scale, where 1 is a perfect signal. Backlinks correlate at 0.218.

The math has already moved. Redirect the budget you used to spend on link-building toward earned third-party coverage and published methodology. Brands earning agent citation in 2026 publish like audited research reports.

Instrument the feedback loop

In 2010, every operator I worked with had a SERP position dashboard. Almost none of these operators have anything equivalent for AI citation.



You need to build it. Define a query set every month, run it across the four major retrieval engines and track which queries return your brand and which do not. Cohort the queries by buying-stage, research queries, comparison queries and purchase-intent queries.



The loop turns the four shifts above from one-time projects into permanent operating discipline. The shift it measures is the most important commerce trend of the next decade and almost no one is measuring it yet.

The reallocation starts now

Discovery has inverted twice in 17 years. The first inversion came when community-driven discovery rerouted commerce traffic away from the search-and-display playbook. The second was the SEO era, which rewarded the founders who restructured around content depth and link equity. The agent inversion is the third. It will reward the founders who restructured around verification before the agents demanded it.

The core thesis underneath has not changed across any of these inversions. Discovery is a trust problem. Whoever builds the most trustworthy layer wins.