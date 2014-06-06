Innovation

WATCH: This Guy Flies Over Denver Wearing a Jetpack

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Working in New York City, I'm used to seeing some pretty wild things happen. Something like this, however, I have yet to witness.

Pedestrians in Denver woke to an early morning spectacle on Thursday. Soaring high above their heads was a man wearing a jetpack.

The stunt comes courtesy of a tech startup called Jet Pack International. Nick Macomber, one of Jet P.I.'s "performance pilots," strapped on one of the company's Go Fast jetpacks and lifted off from the rooftop of the Four Seasons hotel downtown.

The stunt was performed in partnership with The Smithsonian Channel, which was filming it for a documentary. Luckily for us, a news crew was on-site, camera rolling. You can see Macomber fly for about 20 seconds or so.

Related: The Man Making Jetpacks Possible

Jetpacks have been around for decades in various designs. But a number of companies are developing versions for the modern enthusiast. Perhaps someday for the modern commuter.

Apparently this wasn't Jet P.I.'s first public demonstration. They've been flying their Go Fast jetpacks all over the world. Here's another clip of Macomber, giving the fine folks of San Diego, Calif., something to look at:

Related: Move Over James Bond. Here Comes a Jetpack for the Rest of Us
 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Innovation

If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do

Innovation

Why Entrepreneurs Today Should Think About Transformation, Not Disruption