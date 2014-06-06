WATCH: This Guy Flies Over Denver Wearing a Jetpack

June 6, 2014 2 min read

Working in New York City, I'm used to seeing some pretty wild things happen. Something like this, however, I have yet to witness.

Pedestrians in Denver woke to an early morning spectacle on Thursday. Soaring high above their heads was a man wearing a jetpack.

The stunt comes courtesy of a tech startup called Jet Pack International. Nick Macomber, one of Jet P.I.'s "performance pilots," strapped on one of the company's Go Fast jetpacks and lifted off from the rooftop of the Four Seasons hotel downtown.

The stunt was performed in partnership with The Smithsonian Channel, which was filming it for a documentary. Luckily for us, a news crew was on-site, camera rolling. You can see Macomber fly for about 20 seconds or so.

Jetpacks have been around for decades in various designs. But a number of companies are developing versions for the modern enthusiast. Perhaps someday for the modern commuter.

Apparently this wasn't Jet P.I.'s first public demonstration. They've been flying their Go Fast jetpacks all over the world. Here's another clip of Macomber, giving the fine folks of San Diego, Calif., something to look at:

