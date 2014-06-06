Lego

Lego to Release a 'Female Scientist' Mini-Figure Set

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to toys and stereotypical representations of gender roles, Barbie takes most the flack. But in recent years, a seemingly far less divisive toy has come under fire for reinforcing gender stereotypes: Legos.

Traditionally, Legos weren't overtly gender specific because they functioned more as "blocks" than anything else: kids used them to build stuff. But the Denmark-based toy company began growing and diversifying its mini-figure collection (like Barbie, they started  getting professions). In 2011, the company launched a line of Legos aimed explicitly at girls. This, unfortunately, translated into slimmed down female mini-figurines equipped with pink and purple wardrobes and sets for bakeries, shopping malls, juice bars and the trips to the beach. You know, girl stuff.

The line provoked plenty of backlash, but the most effective critique came from 7-year-old Charlotte Benjamin. Earlier this year, she wrote to the company requesting more active female Lego figurines because “all the girls did was sit at home, go to the beach, and shop, and they had no jobs, but the boys went on adventures, worked, saved people … even swam with sharks.”

Related: How Lego Came Back From the Brink of Bankruptcy

In a few months, Benjamin will get her wish, thanks to Dr. Ellen Kooijman who submitted a project proposal asking the toy company to create a line of figures that could “show that girls can become anything they want, including a paleontologist or an astronomer.”

“As a female scientist I had noticed two things about the available LEGO sets: a skewed male/female minifigure ratio and a rather stereotypical representation of the available female figures,” Kooijman wrote in a blog post.

Lots of people agreed with her – Kooijman's proposal gained over 10,000 supporters and designs for a female scientist, paleontologist and astronomer figurines have been approved by the toy company. In the place of shopping bags and cupcakes, each character will come with the appropriate scientific equipment, including a chemistry lab, a telescope and a dinosaur skeleton. The characters will be released this August.  

Related: With New Acquisition, Toy Maker Mattel to Take on Lego

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lego

Some of the Coolest Lego Sets You Haven't Seen Yet

Lego

Lego to Release a 'Female Scientist' Mini-Figure Set

3 Things To Know

Google Gets a Record Fine and Chance the Rapper Now Owns a News Site! 3 Things to Know Today.