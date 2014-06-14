Island Time: 10 Top Summer Vacation Destinations

June 14, 2014 3 min read

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. And Jason. And probably you, too.

No doubt, entrepreneurs are dedicated to building a business and taking it to new heights, which often requires lots of hours at the grind. But no matter how dedicated and passionate you are, sometimes you need to take a break, get away, relax, recharge and come back better than ever.

Whether you like international adventure or to simply park your butt on a beach and chill, there are countless destinations available -- here in the U.S. and abroad. But if getting as far away from dry land is your thing, then this list is worth your consideration.

USA Today polled its readers and has published the 10 Best U.S. Islands. Islands are popular destinations for boaters as well as anyone who likes to explore tiny places that are completely surrounded by water.

Here's a look at the list from USA Today:

10. Hilton Head, S.C.

"Perhaps best known for its world-class golf courses," other activities include "hiking, biking, tennis, bird watching and canopy tours."

9. Block Island, R.I.

"The landscape, comprised largely of rolling hills and rocky bluffs, makes it a favorite for hikers, while numerous public beaches and more than 300 freshwater pools are perfect for cooling off in the summer."

8. Kauai, Hawaii

"Hawaii's 'Garden Island' enjoys some of the most dramatic natural scenery in the country, from the deep gorges of Waimea Canyon to the verdant cliffs and plunging waterfalls of the spectacular Napali coast."

7. Dauphin Island, Ala.

"The island is home to the Audubon Bird Sanctuary, the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail and the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Estuarium, where visitors can learn about fresh- and saltwater species native to the state."

6. Assateague Island, Va. / Md.

"Lucky visitors find themselves sharing 37 miles of pristine beaches: not with other tourists, but with the island's famed herds of wild ponies."

5. Amelia Island, Fla.

"Florida's northernmost barrier island enjoys 13 miles of idyllic beach, the quaint Victorian bayside town of Fernandina, a smattering of moss draped oaks and a charm that makes the island feel more Old South than Floridian."

4. Mount Desert, Maine

"Features 108 square miles of natural beauty -- everything from river valleys and freshwater lakes to granite sea cliffs and golden sand beaches."

3. Whidbey Island, Wa.

"Six state parks, two historic villages and a noticeable artistic bent help define an emerald isle just 30 miles from Seattle."

2. Mackinac, Mich.

"One of the last car-free destinations in the U.S., Mackinac Island, sandwiched between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, seems trapped in the past but in the most delightful way."

1. Puerto Rico

"A slice of Caribbean tropical paradise right in the backyard of the contiguous United States ... no passport required."

