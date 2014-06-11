Travel

You'll Never Believe What This Guy Did During an Airport Layover

If you travel a lot for business or pleasure, then you've almost certainly had the pleasure of being stuck at an airport for a long layover with nothing to do. By pleasure I mean pain. Layovers are the worst.

But when one traveler found out that he was going to be stuck overnight at Las Vegas' McCarran Airport, he took advantage of the time to himself. You'll never guess what he decided to do.

He video taped an epic music video.

Related: Surprising Tricks: How to Sleep on a Plane

Alone in the terminal, Richard Dunn used his iPhone to shoot a five-minute cinematic masterpiece set to Celine Dion's 1996 cover of "All By Myself." Dunn apparently utilized the abandoned terminal’s moving walkways and escalators, and propped his iPhone on top of his luggage and a wheelchair in order to shoot the video -- ahem -- all by himself. 

Even Celine Dion haters are bound to find Dunn's video to be hilarious. Take a look below:

Related: Tell Us: What Do You Hate Most About Flying?

 

