5 Strategies for Improving Calls and Increasing Sales

The successful sales professional will begin all conversations from the prospective client’s point of view. They encourage prospective clients to speak first and share everything on their mind. This is the simplest and most direct route for understanding what the prospective client truly needs, wants, and desires, and is the key for quickly getting to the sale.

1. “I was thinking of you”

The objective with this call is to get the conversation rolling once again.

To avoid that awkward feeling of having to check in with someone to find where they stand on the possibility of purchasing from you, or the possibility of purchasing a newer service, begin the conversation with, “I was thinking of you.” This phrase is honest because you were wondering why you hadn’t heard from them or that your newest offering will be a perfect fit.

Consider the other person’s response when they hear your words uttered, and also ask if they have time to speak. Do you know of anyone who will not appreciate hearing you were thinking about them? It’s highly unlikely. But, it is very likely that hearing your words will relax the other party to the point of being willing to speak with you.

2. Tell me your news

Once you succeed in getting past the, “How are you?” stage, take the lead by asking, “What’s new with you and your company?” Employees, including executives, rarely have the time for conversations like this. The question gives them a feeling of importance and they are usually happy to share their insights and updates. An added benefit is when they begin to share personal news too. This shows they are comfortable speaking with you and that you are doing well in building the relationship.

3. Acknowledge the news

Make a positive comment on the news they share and thank them for the update. As you hear commonalities in their verbiage shared with you, take note of which new services you now offer that may be of interest to them.

4. Share your updates

Very briefly share your personal news. Then In your own words, state that it was good to hear their news because by hearing it you recognize they may potentially be interested in one of your new offerings. Ask if they would be interested in hearing a quick summary.

5. Match updates to potential interest

In two minutes or less, quickly describe the overall line of new services. Zero in on how the specific one(s) aligns with what the other party just shared, and follow with the question, “Will this be of interest to you?” Should you hear a “yes”, ask to set a date to meet.

During your meeting, become the leader of the conversation once you get down to official business. Ask if anything has changed since you last spoke. Remind your prospective client about the highlights of your previous conversation and the current points of interest.

The key to successful selling is to leave your sales quota and goals at the door. Instead, ask questions and pay serious attention to all of the information shared. Work from your prospective client’s point of view to deliver the best possible customer service experience.

