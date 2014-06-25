Attract More Talent With Video Job Ads

June 25, 2014 4 min read

About 77 seconds -- that’s how much time job seekers are willing to spend, on average, reading an ad to decide if a position is a good match for them, according to a 2013 eye-tracking study by TheLadders. It takes a job seeker less time to determine that a position isn't a fit: a mere 50 seconds.

But TheLadders, which offers job-matching services, was referring to text-based ads. What if there were a better way?

Video-job posting platform Ongig's new sudy shows candidates spend on average 55 seconds viewing a text-only ads, whereas job seekers spend 5 minutes and 23 seconds watching a video advertisement (when they choose to play the ad).

Companies such as Twitter, Starbucks, Pepsi and Yelp have posted video job ads to attract job seekers. These job ads not only advertise job postings but also give job seekers an exclusive look at the company’s culture and workspace.

Here are seven tips for creating engaging job ads on video to aid in hiring employees:

1. Spark interest through emotion. Job ads should should tell a story about the employer and inspire job seekers. After viewing a job ad, an individual should feel motivated to immediately apply for the job.

According to a study by Karen Nelson-Field of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science in South Australia positive emotions that create high arousal of interest include inspiration, astonishment, hilarity and exhilaration.

2. Illustrate core company values. Job seekers want to work for employers with values similar to their own.

When creating a video job ad, outline the mission, vision and core values of the organization. This will help job seekers determine if the job would be a good fit for their needs and goals. For example, according to a 2014 white paper published by the Brookings Institution, 63 percent of millennials believe it’s important for companies to have a positive social impact.

3. Provide a sneak peek of company culture. Job seekers want to learn about what it’d be like to work for an organization if they were hired for the position.

In a job ad video, include footage of the office, workspace, how employees interact and events that happen at the organization. Such footage will help prospective candidates determine if the employer provides an environment that matches their work style.

4. Include interviews with current employees. Video segments featuring current employees are a great way for potential candidates to “meet" the team.

Existing employees can share their experience working for the organization, how they have grown professionally and personally and the opportunities they’ve had. Such personal anecdotes can show job seekers what they could hope to accomplish if hired for a similar position.

5. Entice job seekers with perks and benefits. What would lure candidates to work at companies like Starbucks and Google? One piece of a potential story that could be told is the benefits and perks provided to employees.

For employers that offer great benefits such as shorter work weeks, paid vacation and opportunities for professional development, these items should be advertised in the job ad video. Remember, this is an ad, so it’s important to sell the company as much as possible.

6. Provide contact information. Video job ads should make applying for a job accessible for job seekers.

Make sure the video ad produced includes links to the employer’s career webpage and social media. The video should also include the name and email of the individual responsible for hiring. This will speed up the application process for the candidate.

7. Make sure the video is the proper length. The average length for an online video is 4.3 minutes, according to comScore statistics from March, which also noted that typical length of an online video ad (not specified by type) is almost half minute.

When creating a video job ad, make it long long enough to explain the most important information, yet short enough so the job seeker won't lose interest. That's similar to the length that Unruly, a marketing technology firm, found in a 2012 study, similar to the average length of online videos, the average length for the top 10 most-shared global video ads was 4.11 minutes.

Does your organization use video job ads? What tips do you have for creating an effective job ad?

