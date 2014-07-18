Ecommerce

Facebook Pilots 'Buy' Button as Twitter Snaps Up Payments Startup CardSpring

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Two of the world’s biggest social networks are taking marked steps toward ecommerce capabilities. On the same day that Twitter said it would buy San Francisco payments company CardSpring, Facebook announced it was rolling out a “Buy” button.

Both moves speak to the frustration among business owners who desperately want to move beyond “likes” and followers and begin making real money from their social-media efforts.

While Twitter has dipped its toes into the ecommerce pool before by offering deals via hashtag, enabling users to “Tweet-a-coffee” and even connecting consumers’ Amazon shopping carts to their feeds, adding CardSpring to its arsenal could enable the network to seamlessly bridge the online and offline shopping worlds.

Related: Sotheby's Joins Up With eBay to Bring Rarefied Fine Art to Digital Masses

CardSpring, a platform that enables developers to write apps for various electronic payment processes, paves the way for electronic coupons, for instance, that might be triggered by the swipe of a credit card. Twitter is likely to use these capabilities to offer real-time deals online that could be redeemed in-store at a later time, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Facebook’s “Buy” button, on the other hand, signals an immediate call to action. It enables consumers to “purchase a product directly from a business, without leaving Facebook.” A test run is being piloted on desktop and mobile versions of Facebook among several small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide.

And though some Twitter users have also spotted a “Buy now” button in recent weeks, the company declined to comment on the feature.

While Facebook and Twitter won’t take a cut of sales transacted over their respective channels (yet), adding an ecommerce component could sweeten the deal for advertisers increasingly seeking to cash in on consumers’ deluging feeds.

Related: Nasty Gal CEO Sophia Amoruso: 'Wisdom is Earned Through Experience, Particularly Mistakes.'

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ecommerce

5 Ways Ecommerce Brands Create Strong Communities

Ecommerce

6 Routine Mistakes People Make When Setting Up a Dropshipping Online Store

Ecommerce

5 Ecommerce Secrets the 'Experts' Aren't Willing to Share With You