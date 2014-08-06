Ridesharing Apps

Uber Unveils Carpooling Option to Make Trips Cheaper

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Uber wants you to want to sell your car.

To do that, there have to be reliable, affordable ways for you to get around. Both of those terms -- reliability and affordability -- are absolute deal breakers, and Uber knows that.

To further drive down the price side of the equation, the San Francisco-based ride-sharing app unveiled today a new feature allowing riders to share their ride and the cost. The program, called UberPool, is currently in beta mode but will begin to roll out more broadly in San Francisco on Aug. 15.

Related: Wait For Perfect or Charge Forward? Lessons From Lyft's Controversial NYC Launch.

The move echoes similar efforts by Sidecar, a competing San Francisco-based ride sharing app, which has been testing a carpooling concept since May.

If you opt for UberPool and a nearby rider is headed in the same direction, you will be alerted of that passenger’s first name only. If there are no nearby rides available, you will still receive a price discount, according to a company blog post.

Related: Ride-Sharing Startup Lyft Is Coming to NYC (Yes, For Real This Time)

Until now, the cheapest of its offerings was UberX, which allows drivers to use their own cars to pick up passengers as opposed to black sedans and SUVs. Uber claims UberPool can lower the cost of an UberX ride by as much as 40 percent. Interested customers can sign up to be notified when UberPool gets to their home city.

UberPool is also, as the company itself says, a bit of a social experiment. If you share a ride with a stranger, what is the conversation etiquette? Do you chat, or not? “When is that cool and when is it, well, annoying?” Uber asks.

Related: Finland's Capital Wants to Do Away With Car Ownership

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ridesharing Apps

The Surprising Reason This Startup Got 11,000 New Customers in One Day

Ridesharing Apps

How Uber Drivers Might Be Ripping You Off

Ridesharing Apps

Grab Raises $750 Million to Take on Uber in Southeast Asia