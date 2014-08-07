Video Advertising

YouTube Snaps Up App That Helps Startups Create Marketing Videos

YouTube’s latest acquisition shines a dazzling spotlight upon Directr -- a previously little-known mobile app startup that helps small-business owners create marketing videos.

Founded in 2012 and having thus far raised just $1.7 million in funding, the company announced it will join YouTube’s video advertising team. The purchase price by Google (which owns YouTube) was not disclosed.

The Directr product will continue to operate as is -- though now it will be free, Google said in a blog post. However, the search giant added that Directr’s founding team will bring its video making acumen to YouTube to “help us make it easier for advertisers to create and upload awesome videos.” This could theoretically entice small business owners to run ads on YouTube by significantly cutting production costs.

Directr currently markets two video editing products that are only available for Apple devices: a personal edition, where publishing a video costs 99 cents, and a business edition, where publishing packages are available for between $25 and $500.

Directr for business offers a handful of “storyboards” that make it easy for businesses to create different kinds of videos, including personal profile or product-centric clips as well as quick films for testimonials or recruitment.

The app also suggests various talking points and provides examples for clips that can be filmed and published directly on iPhones.

