Hiring

Forecast Future Hiring Needs With Precision

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Career and Workplace Expert; Founder and President, Come Recommended
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Forty-three percent of HR professionals say human capital is the largest "investment challenge" for employers, according to a survey by the Society for Human Resource Management. That's why employers should focus on forecasting future hiring needs before they're needed.

When it comes time to hire more talent, determine the type and how much talent is needed and whether there will be a talent gap within the organization. Here are some other considerations to take into account when forecasting future hiring needs:

Related: How to Manage the Unsexy Side of Rapid Expansion

1. Product launches.

Companies preparing to release a new product or service must determine whether more talent is needed to ensure that the launch runs smoothly.

For example, if a company is planning to launch an additional product line, will it need more staff to meet the demands of production?

In December, Ford announced 23 global product launches for 2014. To support the company’s growth, Ford plans to add 5,000 new jobs this year.

2. Company expansion.

Companies charting an expansion to additional cities, states or even another country must determine their talent needs. Even if a business decides to simply create a new department, determining staffing requirements is critical.

For instance, Gap announced last month a plan to expand a distribution center in upstate New York. This decision is prompting the company to add 1,200 jobs over the next five years. 

Related: Seeking to Expand Overseas? First Determine If Your Firm's Ready.

3. Employee turnover.

Companies that normally experience a large amount of employee turnover must calculate when such transitions are likely to occur and how to hire talent that will be a good fit for the organization.

OfficeVibe created a useful formula for calculating employee turnover. By using this formula, employers can better forecast their hiring needs.

4. Changes in the workforce.

The economy and the workforce are constantly changing. Employers need to forecast when they might next have the opportunity to hire additional talent.

For example, the U.S. economy will experience significant change as baby boomers continue to retire and more millennials enter the workforce. Kenan-Flagler Business School has estimated that by 2020, 46 percent of U.S. workers will be millennials.

Related: An Executive's Tale of Persistence in Hiring a Diverse Workforce for a Scrappy Startup

5. New business investment. 

After a company decides to invest in new software or hardware to make its organization more efficient, managers must determine whether to hire new employees to run these systems. The same kind of calculation should be made if the company undergoes expansion as a result of attracting new investors or venture capital.

6. Changes in company goals.

Organizations planning to significantly revise their overall goals need to determine whether they’ll require additional staffers to carry them out.

For example, if a company sets a new goal to recruit more clients, managers must determine whether to hire more employees to meet the demands of the additional clients.

How does your company forecast its future hiring needs?

Related: Seeing the Future of Wearables in the Workplace

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hiring

As Your Company Scales, These Are the 8 Keys to Hiring the Right Team Members

Hiring

The Risks of Candidates Climbing Back Down the Corporate Ladder

Hiring

That 'Bad' Interviewee You Just Talked to May Be the Perfect Match for Your Job Opening