Wealth

Move Over, Facebook. Here Comes a Social Network for Rich People.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Technology Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Having millions of dollars in the bank can make your life easier in a lot of ways. But it can also add a few complications. Say, when you buy that new private jet and all your pauper friends on Facebook don’t have any good recommendations for a Jacuzzi to install.

Now there’s a solution: Netropolitan. The social network provides much of the comfort of Facebook with one huge caveat: You have to be wealthy in order to join.

And to keep things legit, everyone who walks through Netropolitan’s virtual gates has to pony up $9,000. After the first year, renewing your membership is an additional $3,000 per year.

Related: This Robotic Butler Could Make Your Next Hotel Stay...Interesting

That’s a lot of cash, but it ensures that whether you want to complain about the butler or just chat about the perils of yacht ownership, everyone on the site is on your level.

Once you’re part of the in crowd you can do things like post a status message, create groups, and join discussions on the site about everything from wine to vacation destinations. For the most part all the same things you can do on Facebook, except without the hassle of less affluent people cramming up your feed.

Yes, seriously.

Related: How $10,000 Can Score You a Self-Driving Car (Sort Of)

Unlike Facebook, however, everything you do on Netropolitan stays private. The site isn’t indexed by search engines, and the only thing that outsiders can see is the log-in screen. Transmissions to and from the site are also encrypted, so you know your hot tips for diamond shopping are safe.

Netropolitan is also an advertising-free environment. While members can post ads in the site’s internal classified section, the site won’t ever display third-party ads.

Important to note: If you’re looking for a service to handle bookings for your high-dollar lifestyle you’ve come to the wrong place. “Please understand that Netropolitan is not a concierge service,” reads the site’s About section. “Our Member Service Associates will not book you a charter jet, or find you tickets to a sold-out Broadway show. They exist solely to help members technically navigate and find their way around the social club.” Adding “Now, if you can find a member to help you book a charter jet or tickets to a Broadway show, well… that’s exactly the reason our club exists.”

Related: This Handy Gadget Is Like Google Glass For Your Car

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wealth

Will Getting Rich Make You a Jerk?

Wealth

How the Comparison Trap Drives You Away From Reaching Your Goals

Wealth

This Is What It Takes to Own an NFL Football Team