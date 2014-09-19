Move Over, Facebook. Here Comes a Social Network for Rich People.

September 19, 2014 3 min read

Having millions of dollars in the bank can make your life easier in a lot of ways. But it can also add a few complications. Say, when you buy that new private jet and all your pauper friends on Facebook don’t have any good recommendations for a Jacuzzi to install.

Now there’s a solution: Netropolitan. The social network provides much of the comfort of Facebook with one huge caveat: You have to be wealthy in order to join.

And to keep things legit, everyone who walks through Netropolitan’s virtual gates has to pony up $9,000. After the first year, renewing your membership is an additional $3,000 per year.

That’s a lot of cash, but it ensures that whether you want to complain about the butler or just chat about the perils of yacht ownership, everyone on the site is on your level.

Once you’re part of the in crowd you can do things like post a status message, create groups, and join discussions on the site about everything from wine to vacation destinations. For the most part all the same things you can do on Facebook, except without the hassle of less affluent people cramming up your feed.

Yes, seriously.

Unlike Facebook, however, everything you do on Netropolitan stays private. The site isn’t indexed by search engines, and the only thing that outsiders can see is the log-in screen. Transmissions to and from the site are also encrypted, so you know your hot tips for diamond shopping are safe.

Netropolitan is also an advertising-free environment. While members can post ads in the site’s internal classified section, the site won’t ever display third-party ads.

Important to note: If you’re looking for a service to handle bookings for your high-dollar lifestyle you’ve come to the wrong place. “Please understand that Netropolitan is not a concierge service,” reads the site’s About section. “Our Member Service Associates will not book you a charter jet, or find you tickets to a sold-out Broadway show. They exist solely to help members technically navigate and find their way around the social club.” Adding “Now, if you can find a member to help you book a charter jet or tickets to a Broadway show, well… that’s exactly the reason our club exists.”

