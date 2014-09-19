Twitpic Gets New Lease on Life Thanks to Mystery Acquirer

September 19, 2014 2 min read

Fans of Twitpic can breathe a sigh of relief. The popular photo and video sharing platform will not be closing down on Sept. 25 as reported earlier this month. The company tweeted that it has been acquired and will continue to operate.

As of yet, no other details about the deal or the buyer have been released. Twitpic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related: The Art of Acquisition Comes Down to 4 Essential Variables

We're happy to announce we've been acquired and Twitpic will live on! We will post more details as we can disclose them — TwitPic (@TwitPic) September 18, 2014

Founder Noah Everett explained in a company blog post on Sept. 4 that the prospect of a prohibitive legal battle with Twitter regarding Twitpic's trademark application and possibly refusing them access to Twitter's API was the cause of the initial decision to shut down. Twitpic launched in 2008 and Twitter started hosting photos on its site a year later.

The announcement comes following complaints from members of a volunteer digital archiving organization called the Archive Team, who said that the site was blocking them from downloading and preserving the stored images.

Related: Microsoft's Missed Opportunity: Not Getting Minecraft's Founders?