Smartphones

A New BlackBerry Smartphone Is Coming

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Blackberry, the long struggling Canadian company which, in what feels like light years ago now, was the pioneering leader of smartphone markers, is hoping to make comeback with the release of its new smartphone called the Passport.

The phone will be introduced on Wednesday, and according to BlackBerry CEO John Chen, will retail for $599 without a contract, The Wall Street Journal reported. That sounds like a lot of money, but the sticker price is actually cheaper than both of Apple's new phones without contract (the iPhone 6 costs $649 while the iPhone 6 Plus rings in at $749) and Samsung's Galaxy S5, which sells for around $650, depending on the carrier.

Related: Closer to a Comeback? BlackBerry Says It's Ready to Hire Again.

The phone is big, with a 4.5-inch square screen. It also includes BlackBerry's most distinctive feature -- a built-in keyboard with physical buttons -- although this new iteration is touch sensitive and can be used to scroll through content displayed on the above screen.

Chen made it clear that the phone is meant to target business users, noting that the larger screen would enable increased productivity, in part by displaying 60 characters on each line – 50 percent more than what's displayed on the typical device, the Journal reported. Additionally, in a blog post, Blackberry made the case that the phone's square screen is the ideal design for professionals because it makes documents, spreadsheets and X-rays easier to read. "The Passport is like the IMAX of productivity, and you don't have to sacrifice screen real estate, vertically or horizontally," the post boasts.

Related: 4 Ways to Stop People From Using Their Phones During Meetings

With the Passport, BlackBerry is doubling down on security and productivity, while leaving consumer features on the table. According to the Inquisitr, because the company uses its own OS instead of the more popular Android L, popular apps such as Vine and Instagram won't be available on the new phone. In their place are a slew of security and privacy features. (There's a reason BlackBerry has long been a top smartphone of choice for high-ranking executives and government officials the world over, the most prominent being President Barack Obama).

"The reason why our focus is so enterprise is because what we know how to do is security and productivity" Chen told the Journal. "Security, cybersecurity, personal identity protection. This is going to be a big deal."

Related: Doomed BlackBerry Bombs in the Third Quarter With $4.4 Billion Loss

Analysts, however, are skeptical that the new phone will be able to reverse faltering sales and a slumping global market share for the once dominant company. The Passport is a "good phone, but it will never really hit the mainstream as a premium offering," Daniel Pang, a researcher with IDC Malaysia, told the outlet. "Most consumers are too invested in other platforms" such as Android or iOS."

Tell Us: Would you consider buying the Passport for business use? Or does the BlackBerry slogan 'it's hip to be square' ring patently false?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smartphones

Creepy Robotic Finger Attaches to Your Phone and Strokes Your Hand

Smartphones

HTC's Newest Phone is See-Through, Squeezable and Has Some of the Most Futuristic Features of Any High-End Smartphone

Smartphones

Why Just Having Your Phone Near You Messes With Your Brain